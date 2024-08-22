Xbox Enhances Gaming Accessibility with New Adaptive Joystick

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a wired controller that pairs seamlessly with the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other standard Xbox controllers. It offers a highly customisable gaming experience, allowing players to configure their setup to suit their unique needs.

Through the Xbox accessories app, users can easily remap buttons, create multiple profiles, and switch between them, ensuring that everyone can enjoy gaming in a way that works best for them.

A standout feature of the joystick is its compatibility with Xbox Design Lab, where players can design and download free 3D print files for custom thumbstick toppers. These toppers can be swapped in and out, giving users even more control over their gaming experience.

Alongside the Adaptive Joystick, Xbox also revealed the 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, another device designed with accessibility in mind. These latest innovations from Xbox underline the company’s belief that when everybody plays, everyone wins.

The controller is set to launch in early 2025.