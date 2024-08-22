Xbox Enhances Gaming Accessibility with New Adaptive Joystick
The ad, crafted by McCann, showcases Xbox's commitment to making gaming accessible for all
22 August 2024
Furthering its commitment to inclusivity, Xbox has introduced a new device to make gaming more accessible: the Xbox Adaptive Joystick.
The announcement trailer, which premiered during Gamescon 2024 and was crafted by McCann London, highlights the versatility of the Xbox Adaptive Joystick and demonstrates the various ways it can be used. The ad also showcases the different thumbstick toppers available, emphasising Xbox's dedication to making gaming more accessible for everyone.
The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a wired controller that pairs seamlessly with the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other standard Xbox controllers. It offers a highly customisable gaming experience, allowing players to configure their setup to suit their unique needs.
Through the Xbox accessories app, users can easily remap buttons, create multiple profiles, and switch between them, ensuring that everyone can enjoy gaming in a way that works best for them.
A standout feature of the joystick is its compatibility with Xbox Design Lab, where players can design and download free 3D print files for custom thumbstick toppers. These toppers can be swapped in and out, giving users even more control over their gaming experience.
Alongside the Adaptive Joystick, Xbox also revealed the 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, another device designed with accessibility in mind. These latest innovations from Xbox underline the company’s belief that when everybody plays, everyone wins.
The controller is set to launch in early 2025.