Xbox's Michael Flatt on Why Creative Excellence is 'Everything'

“Creative excellence is everything” says Michael 'Flatty' Flatt, director of global integrated marketing at Xbox when asked about the importance of creativity across the gaming brand’s marketing. “Why would we do this otherwise?”

We caught up with the marketing director of the Microsoft-owned gaming platform in Cannes as he just heard that Xbox and McCann London’s campaign had won a Titanium Lion for its 'The Everyday Tactician' campaign. It’s the cherry on top of a week in which the same campaign - built on the idea that footie fans often think they can be superior managers to the pros - scooped multiple other awards in Cannes.

Feeling immensely proud of the Cannes Lions haul, Flatt talks to us about the idea behind the work and what its success has proven for the rationale to back it involving a partnership with Bromley Football Club. The collaboration would see it hire a dedicated player of the game to become a tactician within the club and showcase the data skills he’s learned over the years.

“I remember once having a conversation with someone who would say, ‘Yeah, I think the creativity is getting in the way,’ and God, the creativity is the whole reason why we're doing this just to get people to sit up and take notice,” he continues.

The former account director at Leo Burnett London and DDB joined Microsoft in 2008 as its head of advertising for EMEA. He was in the role for eight years before taking on global responsibilities. Flatt has been in his current post for just over a year now.

Polly McMorrow, CEO of McCann London says that the former adman is a trusting client who has created environments where people are given the confidence to take risks and describes him as "the gold standard of people who work in our industry who can create climates to thrive."

She goes on to add: "I love my relationship with him as a client. Great/strong relationships between clients and agencies are two humans who ultimately trust each other implicitly. Between us, you have to make some difficult calls… there's just a huge amount of respect and support. He is a partner in the truest form and he also makes it good fun aside from anything else."

It’s not the first major award he, McCann London and Xbox have won for their creative output. In 2022, they won a Silver Clio Award in the Entertainment category for ‘Therapeutic Play: a Player Like Me’. The year before, they all won a Gold for their work promoting ‘Hellblade 2’.

“If the advertising isn't noticed, everything else is academic… and I've had that in the back of my head constantly. You've got to go out there now and just be noticed and be talked about and engaged with and thought of, and all of that only comes from creativity. If you haven't got that you're screwed,” Flatt adds.