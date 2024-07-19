Aldi's Kevin the Carrot keeps the Olympic flame alight at Paris 2024
The campaign, created by McCann, sees the character synonymous with Christmas feature in an ad with Team GB and Paralympics GB
19 July 2024
To celebrate Aldi’s 10-year partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, Kevin the Carrot has made an unseasonal appearance on the nation’s screens as he joins the British athletes in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Games.
Marking the first time the character has appeared in a hero campaign outside of a Christmas campaign in the UK, Kevin, has made an early return to support Team GB and ParalympicsGB.
Narrated by Jim Broadbent and created by McCann Manchester, the 40-second spot sees British athletes Oliver Lam-Watson, Helen Glover MBE, Delicious Orie, and Max Whitlock OBE, help Kevin save the games in an adrenaline-filled, action-packed adventure through the French capital.
The campaign runs across all channels, including digital AV, radio, press, digital marketing, website, leaflet, activation in Fanzones during the games, POS in store and merchandising - including a limited edition Kevin plushie.
Kyrsten Halley, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “Just as Christmas is a magical time, there’s a similar excitement in the air as we approach the Paris 2024 Games.
“As the Official Supermarket Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, it felt like the perfect occasion to bring Kevin back to our screens and we know our shoppers will be thrilled to see him get behind our teams.”
Dave Price, chief creative officer at McCann Manchester, added: “Normally Kevin the Carrot is in rehearsals for his big Christmas gig by now. But as luck would have it, he was on holiday in Paris just as the Olympic flame blew out! Sacre bleu! In true Kevin style he was compelled to help. It was a race against thyme, but thanks to our carrot, the games were saved. So, keep your eyes peeled, and hopefully you’ll see our 5 inch hero prove he’s Britain’s biggest fan!”
Credits
McCann Manchester
CCO - Dave Price
Creative Directors - Clive Davis & Andy Fenton
Creative Leads - Conrad Robson & Sean Carey
Managing Partner - Emily-Jane Brown
Project Lead - Kim Cleaver
Craft
Producer - Laura Harris
Head of Broadcast - Lucy Moore
Music Supervisor - Chris Graves
Riff Raff
Executive Producer - Tracey Cooper
Producer - Theo Cassels
Psyop
Directors - Todd Mueller & Kylie Matulick
Executive Producer - Jim Brattin
Producer - George Marks
Wave
Audio Engineer - Parv Thind
Music
SixtyFour Music