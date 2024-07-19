Aldi's Kevin the Carrot keeps the Olympic flame alight at Paris 2024

Narrated by Jim Broadbent and created by McCann Manchester, the 40-second spot sees British athletes Oliver Lam-Watson, Helen Glover MBE, Delicious Orie, and Max Whitlock OBE, help Kevin save the games in an adrenaline-filled, action-packed adventure through the French capital.

The campaign runs across all channels, including digital AV, radio, press, digital marketing, website, leaflet, activation in Fanzones during the games, POS in store and merchandising - including a limited edition Kevin plushie.

Kyrsten Halley, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “Just as Christmas is a magical time, there’s a similar excitement in the air as we approach the Paris 2024 Games.

“As the Official Supermarket Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, it felt like the perfect occasion to bring Kevin back to our screens and we know our shoppers will be thrilled to see him get behind our teams.”

Dave Price, chief creative officer at McCann Manchester, added: “Normally Kevin the Carrot is in rehearsals for his big Christmas gig by now. But as luck would have it, he was on holiday in Paris just as the Olympic flame blew out! Sacre bleu! In true Kevin style he was compelled to help. It was a race against thyme, but thanks to our carrot, the games were saved. So, keep your eyes peeled, and hopefully you’ll see our 5 inch hero prove he’s Britain’s biggest fan!”

Credits

McCann Manchester

CCO - Dave Price

Creative Directors - Clive Davis & Andy Fenton

Creative Leads - Conrad Robson & Sean Carey

Managing Partner - Emily-Jane Brown

Project Lead - Kim Cleaver

Craft

Producer - Laura Harris

Head of Broadcast - Lucy Moore

Music Supervisor - Chris Graves

Riff Raff

Executive Producer - Tracey Cooper

Producer - Theo Cassels

Psyop

Directors - Todd Mueller & Kylie Matulick

Executive Producer - Jim Brattin

Producer - George Marks

Wave

Audio Engineer - Parv Thind

Music

SixtyFour Music