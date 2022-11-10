Aldi Christmas 2022

McCann UK spoofs Home Alone in Christmas spot for Aldi

Aldi's brand mascot Kevin the Carrot returns in festive campaign

By creative salon

10 November 2022

Kevin the Carrot makes his much-anticipated TV return today (Thursday 10th November). But will he get to see Christmas Day? Or will he fall foul of an unknown home intruder?

Created by McCann UK the ad that breaks on ITV tonight during I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, opens with Katie, Baby Jasper and Chantenay hurrying through a busy airport as they race to catch a flight to Paris. Once they are sitting happily on the plane, Katie notices that someone is missing…it’s ’KEVIN!’

Separated from his family, the scene cuts to Kevin, who is Home Alone. He is watching the big game on TV, when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.

‘Quaking in his roots’, he devises a plan to warn off the uninvited guest. What follows is a series of fun, incident-packed exchanges between Kevin and the intruder - culminating in a finale where the identity of the intruder is finally revealed.

The campaign running from today through to 31st December is supported across digital, OOH, print, radio and social, with Aldi asking its TikTok followers to shout out for Kevin, recreating the iconic scene from the advert.

Adam Zavalis, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together.

“And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.”

Dave Price, CCO at McCann Manchester said: “This year may be our biggest carrot tale yet. The story is action packed with a couple of twists along the way. I’m really hoping Kevin will raise a few smiles this Christmas and leave a lasting impression.”

Credits

Agency

Chief Creative Officer: Dave Price

Creative Lead: Clive Davis

Creative Lead: Andy Fenton

Managing Partner: Laura McKinlay

Business Director: Jane Colbeck

Business Lead: Josie Campbell

Business Lead: Cara Harcombe

Senior Project Manager: Ericka Grimley

Craft

Head of TV: Lucy Moore

Music Supervisor: Chris Graves

Riff Raff

Executive Producer: Tracey Cooper

Producer: Paz Parasmand

Psyop

Directors: Todd Mueller & Kylie Matulick

Producer: George Marks

Edit

Marshall Street Editors

Editor: John Mayes

Audio

Wave Studios

Engineer: Parv Thind

Music

Sixty Four Music

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.