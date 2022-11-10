McCann UK spoofs Home Alone in Christmas spot for Aldi

Separated from his family, the scene cuts to Kevin, who is Home Alone. He is watching the big game on TV, when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.

‘Quaking in his roots’, he devises a plan to warn off the uninvited guest. What follows is a series of fun, incident-packed exchanges between Kevin and the intruder - culminating in a finale where the identity of the intruder is finally revealed.

The campaign running from today through to 31st December is supported across digital, OOH, print, radio and social, with Aldi asking its TikTok followers to shout out for Kevin, recreating the iconic scene from the advert.

Adam Zavalis, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together.

“And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.”

Dave Price, CCO at McCann Manchester said: “This year may be our biggest carrot tale yet. The story is action packed with a couple of twists along the way. I’m really hoping Kevin will raise a few smiles this Christmas and leave a lasting impression.”

Credits

