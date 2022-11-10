McCann UK spoofs Home Alone in Christmas spot for Aldi
Aldi's brand mascot Kevin the Carrot returns in festive campaign
10 November 2022
Kevin the Carrot makes his much-anticipated TV return today (Thursday 10th November). But will he get to see Christmas Day? Or will he fall foul of an unknown home intruder?
Created by McCann UK the ad that breaks on ITV tonight during I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, opens with Katie, Baby Jasper and Chantenay hurrying through a busy airport as they race to catch a flight to Paris. Once they are sitting happily on the plane, Katie notices that someone is missing…it’s ’KEVIN!’
Separated from his family, the scene cuts to Kevin, who is Home Alone. He is watching the big game on TV, when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.
‘Quaking in his roots’, he devises a plan to warn off the uninvited guest. What follows is a series of fun, incident-packed exchanges between Kevin and the intruder - culminating in a finale where the identity of the intruder is finally revealed.
The campaign running from today through to 31st December is supported across digital, OOH, print, radio and social, with Aldi asking its TikTok followers to shout out for Kevin, recreating the iconic scene from the advert.
Adam Zavalis, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together.
“And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.”
Dave Price, CCO at McCann Manchester said: “This year may be our biggest carrot tale yet. The story is action packed with a couple of twists along the way. I’m really hoping Kevin will raise a few smiles this Christmas and leave a lasting impression.”
