2024: the year of sport. what can we expect from the ad industry?

Simon Gregory, joint chief strategy officer, BBH London

Oh goody. Another round of the Official Iron of the Paralympics and Preferred Antacid for the Super Bowl. If we’re really lucky we might see Mary Earps stood next to a tyre wondering why she’s in front of a green screen.

This year should be a huge opportunity for brands to participate in something full of passion, excitement, inclusivity and culture in the making. A chance to show its understanding of the real world and use their generosity to make things even better. But, by and large, most sport event sponsorship smells like a boardroom with a big bag of cash, and most activity sweats assets more than effort. Rarely do customers and fans get anything from it.

What should they be doing? For me, participation is the key word.

These events are nothing without participation, from the athletes, from the hosting cities, from the fans. Brands should be thinking about what they’re adding to the moments rather than simply labelling it. What are they doing to help fans enjoy it? What are they doing to help people feel more involved? What are they doing to make the experience better? How are they actually getting involved?

I’d rather wave my Paddy Power Pants over a free bet at the races than be bullied into drinking a lager I don’t like. I loved my O2 pint and pie to help me get into a Rugby World Cup on down-under-o’clock. It’s not hard.

Be generous. Be on the side of fans. Participate.