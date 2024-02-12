Brand it like Beckham: What makes the family so enduringly attractive to brands?

Mel Arrow, chief strategy officer, McCann London

There’s a simple answer and there’s a more complex one.

The simple one is that David Beckham is beautiful. Jaw lines like his occur in the human gene pool but once a century (so the prophecies say). What's more, with every year that passes, he gets more beautiful. It shouldn’t be true, but it objectively is. David's beauty endures, Victoria's style endures, and so brand Beckham endures, because beauty is simply irresistible. Voila.

Now for the more complex answer.

Brand Beckham is a brilliant example of true self-awareness in action, something very few brands dare to dabble in. Because the truth about brand Beckham, beyond the beauty and wealth, is that they’re funny old characters. Take their changeable appearances: white suits, curtains, tattoos, and leather trousers. Their personal foibles: David’s Essex accent and Victoria’s decades long refusal to smile. Their mixed-up personas: pop stars, footballers, fashion designers, and a few duets with Dane Bowers. Their juxtapositions: David is at once a god and a honey-maker, Victoria is demure on the front row of fashion week then posing in Christmas pyjamas on insta.

They have been a mainstay of popular culture for so long that all of these things are too well documented to deny. The real brand-building genius from them is that they don’t even try to. They embrace it and are willing to laugh at it with us. In fact, they seem so confident in their acceptance of who they are, that it’s powerfully endearing. They could be objects of ridicule, but instead they confidently own their narrative. And that’s far more powerful than any jaw line.

What can brands learn from this? Cultivate more self-awareness, don’t fight the cultural tide, and be willing to laugh at yourself, babes.