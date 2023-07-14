TBWA\London Adidas Womens World Cup ad

Adidas kicks off its FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign

Created by TBWA\London, the campaign looks to drive more global attention for the tournament

By creative salon

14 July 2023

Sports brand Adidas has released its new campaign to celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

The campaign is dedicated to next gen icons Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf and Mary Fowler and looks to drive more global attention for the game and inspire other young women and girls to follow in their footsteps.

Developed by creative agency TBWA\London, the campaign unites its 'global family' of football legends and advocates of the women’s game, welcoming a star-studded line up of David Beckham, Leon Goretzka and Ian Wright, actor and football fan, Jenna Ortega, as well as Argentina’s World Cup hero, Lionel Messi. They come together to celebrate the skills that players Russo, Oberdorf and Fowler are renowned for, from vision and interception to power, creativity and accuracy.

The films are part of a new creative proposition from adidas for the upcoming tournament. ‘Play Until They Can’t Look Away’ aims to platform and showcase some of the world’s greatest football players on the biggest stage – whose skills and passion for the game demand global attention and support.

Set against the soundtrack of SL2’s iconic song, On a Ragga Tip, fans see World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, alongside Mary Fowler, guiding both viewers and Jenna Ortega across the world to Fowler’s home country of Australia, with preparations for the biggest women's sporting moment underway.

Meanwhile, David Beckham and Ian Wright, alongside his granddaughter, Women’s Arsenal FC player, Raphaella Wright-Phillips, are unable to look away in a supermarket as Russo spectacularly weaves her way through the narrow aisles, in her own creative fashion. Finally, Goretzka is expertly interrupted while bowling as Oberdorf whizzes around an arcade, powerfully intercepting balls in each scene to achieve a high score of her own.

Paying respect to those who have gone before, the films are also filled with subtle references to memorable moments that football super fans will revel in, including shirt numbers, iconic tournament balls, plus much more.

Sina Neubrandt, Global Communications Director at Adidas, said: “There is no denying that whilst all World Cups are special, this summer’s tournament feels like one that is really bringing us to a tipping point for the women’s game. We are seeing record ticket sales, bigger broadcast audiences, more committed fandoms, and more emerging icons than ever before. It is precisely this essence that we’ve looked to capture in our new campaign.

"Through showcasing some of the greatest stars in the game, we hope we can inspire the next generation to also pursue their dream and see these individuals as role models who can help push them to new possibilities!”

SHORTENED LIST

Creative Agency: TBWA\Neboko & TBWA London

Social Agency: TBWA\X

Filmproduction: CANADA

Lineproduction: Canada London, Rekorder, 24/7, Paige Dorian

3D Post production:THE MILL

Sound: Wave

2D Post production: loupe&co

