Does ‘that’ Jeremy Allen White ad signal a new guard of celebrity ads?

Will Grundy, head of planning, adam&eveDDB

An extremely wise person once said, “it took millions of years for man’s instincts to develop. It will take millions more for them to even vary. It is fashionable to talk about changing man. A communicator must be concerned with unchanging man, with his obsessive drive to survive, to be admired, to succeed, to love, to take care of his own.”

It seems to me that the one thing more fashionable, currently, than talking about changing man is talking about, well, Jeremy Allen White.

And who wouldn’t? After all, he’s an Emmy-winning actor for one of the most profoundly moving and brilliant shows created in recent times…and he looks bloody good in a pair of white pants.

But does this signal some sort of sea-change in the type of celebrity at whose alter we worship? Not so fast. Because from where I’m sat, and it may well be the January Blues kicking in, or – more likely – the ever widening ring that seems to be forming around my own flabdominals, I see two things.

Firstly, I see a celebrity whose most recent explosion of fame owes as much to his six-pack as his stage-craft. Using muscles to sell masculinity is hardly a modern or revolutionary concept. Probably a very effective one, mind.

Now let’s consider his break-out role in The Bear. Don’t get me wrong: I love The Bear. It gets my stomach rumbling. It gets my eyes watering. It touches on important issues I care about – like suicide – that we should all be discussing more.

But does Camy Berzatto represent a new type of man to which we can all aspire or, better still, relate? Again, I’m not quite sold. We’re talking about a character fundamentally underpinned by age-old (and I would say downright dangerous) tropes of a man entrapped by his own emotions, ensnared by his own guilt, engulfed by his own ambitions, and convinced that his only path to redemption lies through suffering. So whilst he may well be a demon in the kitchen and whilst he wears a plain white T better than almost anyone else out there, a prophetic symbol of a new form of masculinity he sure isn’t.

It seems that unchanging man has won again.

Now, who fancies a sandwich?