Have we lost sight of what effectiveness really means?

We recently published an article about System1's 'Twelve Ads of Christmas'. The creative effectiveness platform released its top 12 Christmas ads of 2023, based on viewers’ emotional response data captured via its Test Your Ad platform. To rank the ads that gained the maximum rating (5.9-Star) System1 used a secondary measure, Spike, which predicts short-term sales impact.

But the System1 report garnered a mixed response, with some questioning whether a focus on emotion-led creative effectiveness was distracting from the job at hand of driving business growth - though of course creatively effective ads have a better chance of doing exactly that. Are we bringing effectiveness down to a click-bait headline metric removed from the realities of ROI and the genuine impact that marketers need to achieve? Or should we embrace quick dipstick measures as a way of galvanising interest and broadening acceptance of what effectiveness can be?

We asked the industry to weigh in.