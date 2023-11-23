McCann's festive Aldi ad wins Christmas, says System1

In Test Your Ad, each ad is given a star rating from one-star to 5.9-stars, a measure predicting their potential to drive long-term brand growth. Overall, only 1 per cent of ads land in the five-star range. To rank the ads which gained the maximum 5.9-Star rating System1 used a secondary measure, Spike, which predicts short-term sales impact.

In 2022, 16 brands’ Christmas campaigns achieved five-stars, with five of these hitting the highest rating of 5.9. This year, System1 tested more than 50 Christmas ads and 20 secured five-stars, with seven scoring 5.9-Stars.

“Last year was record-breaking for Christmas ads,” said Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer at System1. “And somehow marketers have topped it in 2023 with even higher scores. It's thanks to advertisers leaning in to consistency and re-using familiar characters like the M&S Fairy and Kevin the Carrot, with a heavy emphasis on traditional elements like Santa too.”

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot returns to the top of the rankings this year, with an ad based on the childrens’ classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Aldi is the most successful British Christmas brand - it’s the fifth year in a row that the Kevin ad has hit five-stars, and the brand’s second maximum score in a row.

Coca-Cola comes in second with its holiday perennial 'Holidays Are Coming'. Coke release the ad every year and it has never failed to achieve a five-star score in testing.

Third is Amazon, with its wordless storytelling ad starring three elderly ladies using the online retailer to relive the tobogganing days of their youth.

Also landing the maximum 5.9-stars are M&S Food with their recurring Fairy character and Morrisons’ ad with animated oven gloves – for both brands it’s their most successful Christmas ad and highest score. The Morrisons ad - created by Leo Burnett - also shows that you do not need an elaborate story, a celebrity, or large production budget to achieve a top score.