Sainsbury's Christmas ad ranks as one of the most-loved festive campaigns ever

Radha Davies, Director of Brands, Planning and Creative at Sainsbury’s, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this incredibly strong showing for the first ad in our new brand platform of Good Food for All of Us. Featuring our real life colleagues has been a game changer as it authentically showcases our passion for great food and service. And the cameo from national treasure Rick Astley has clearly captured the hearts of customers nationwide.”

James Murphy, Founder at New Commercial Arts, added: “Having done a decade of long emotional Christmas ads we felt it was time to give the British public a break and so Sainsbury’s is serving them something fast, festive and foodie.”

Set in a busy Sainsbury’s store, the festive campaign sees a curious girl step up to the in-store tannoy to ask an all-important question: ‘Hey Sainsbury’s, what does Santa eat for his Christmas dinner?'

Despite initial gasps across the store, the child's question sparks a flurry of responses from Sainsbury’s colleagues and even pop icon Rick Astley. As people in the store share their recommendations, items magically appear plated on Santa’s Christmas dinner table.

The Sainsbury's ad was created by newly appointed advertising agency New Commercial Arts and marks the first time customers have seen the ‘Good Food for All of Us’ brand platform which aims to highlight the quality of the brand's food which is 'perfect for every occasion'.