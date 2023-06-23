Cannes Lions 2023
System1 uncovers the shortlisted Cannes ads the public like the most
The top UK and US film ads have been ranked according to audience emotional response and ability to drive growth
23 June 2023
Creative effectiveness platform System1 has revealed the public’s most-liked Cannes shortlisted Film Lions.
US and UK nominees were tested with System1's 'Test Your Ad' platform, which measures viewers’ emotional responses to creative to predict its commercial impact.
The list is ranked according to a 'Star Rating' (from 1.0 to 5.9) that demonstrates an ad’s potential to drive long-term market share growth. Films that entertain and elicit positive emotions like happiness and surprise achieve a higher star rating than those that do not make people feel anything or focus too strongly on negative emotions like fear or sadness.
Adam&eveDDB's National Lottery campaign 'A Christmas Love Story' took home the top spot with a 5.7 star rating.
Leo Burnett's McDonald's film 'Raise Your Arches' came a close second with a 4.7 star rating.
The remaining campaign rankings are as follows:
Coca-Cola – 'Masterpiece' (4.5-Stars)
Popcorners – 'Breaking Good' (3.9-Stars)
Apple – 'The Greatest' (3.8-Stars)
John Lewis – 'For All Life’s Moments' (3.5-Stars)
Procter & Gamble – 'The Name' (3.5-Stars)
Marmite – 'Baby Scan' (3.3-Stars)
Apple – 'Action Mode' (3.3-Stars)
John Lewis – 'The Beginner' (3.3-Stars)
Jon Evans, chief customer officer, System1 said: "It’s great to see a campaign that System1 supported at the top of the list with a near-perfect score, as well as other ads that apply best practices from our research, like the McDonald’s spot leveraging its distinctive assets and ads bringing the experiences of under-represented groups into the spotlight.
"Many of this year’s Cannes shortlisted ads are both creative and well-liked – the perfect inspiration for brands looking to make commercially effective work.”