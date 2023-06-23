System1 uncovers the shortlisted Cannes ads the public like the most

Creative effectiveness platform System1 has revealed the public’s most-liked Cannes shortlisted Film Lions.

US and UK nominees were tested with System1's 'Test Your Ad' platform, which measures viewers’ emotional responses to creative to predict its commercial impact.

The list is ranked according to a 'Star Rating' (from 1.0 to 5.9) that demonstrates an ad’s potential to drive long-term market share growth. Films that entertain and elicit positive emotions like happiness and surprise achieve a higher star rating than those that do not make people feel anything or focus too strongly on negative emotions like fear or sadness.

Adam&eveDDB's National Lottery campaign 'A Christmas Love Story' took home the top spot with a 5.7 star rating.