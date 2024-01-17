Show Me The Money: Attracting Young Talent In An Economic Crisis

It’s evident, and has been for some time, that a talent crisis is plaguing adland. Between 2019 and 2022 the number of people working in marketing and advertising fell by 14 per cent, according to the Advertising Association (AA). Though these years included a pandemic and subsequent layoffs, industry professionals will undoubtedly find the sheer drop in workforce worrying, with the AA warning the sector that it needs to “stem talent loss and attract new people”.

A job in advertising is undoubtedly an attractive proposition to many, offering creative expression, business insight and influence, fast growth and progression and perhaps most importantly the potential to impact real change through brands and media. So, surely young people in particular would find a career in advertising to be appealing?

Well, maybe not. In a time of unprecedented economic strife, the cost of living crisis and inflation - which has just risen unexpectedly for the first time in nearly a year, to 4 per cent - a spotlight has been thrown on the industry's rates of pay for junior staff. The average starting salary in the sector is a woeful £24,000, just £697.50 more than the London Living Wage which stands at £23,302.50, with the national minimum wage equating to £18,964. There’s no doubt this doesn’t help the problem.

Raising this figure to attract entry level talent is a surefire way of encouraging the brightest graduates to reconsider a job in the industry, so independent agencies Pablo and St Luke’s have done just that; both recently announced that they’re raising the minimum annual salaries to £30k. The ‘Pablo Living Wage’ hopes to tackle both the diversity crisis in advertising and soften the cost-of-living impact for junior staff. St Luke’s decision is also a response to the challenges the industry faces in both recruiting and retaining entry level talent.

So, is enticing young ambitious minds into the industry with an attractive wage the answer to its talent shortage? What are both independent and network agency leaders doing to ensure the best creative people are being made aware of the personal perks of working in advertising?