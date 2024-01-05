St Luke's Raises Entry Level Wage to Address Talent Crisis

St Luke’s has announced the decision to increase the entry level salary of all permanent staff, in all departments to £30k pa as it responds to the challenges the industry faces in both recruiting and retaining talent.

The increase is effective immediately and marks a move from the current London Living Wage of £25,643.00, which is set by the Living Wage Foundation, of which St Luke’s has been a signatory for a number of years. The increase was announced to all relevant staff before Christmas and is effective immediately.

The move is set to address the current crisis faced by entry level talent who simply cannot afford to live in the capital and work in advertising.

Neil Henderson, CEO of St Luke’s commented: “The impact of interest rate rises on student loans, the sharp increase in rents and inflation generally means industry entry level salaries are currently too low to attract the talent we need to deliver brilliant work for our clients. We saw Pablo’s announcement of a £30k minimum wage and it chimed with conversations we had been having internally. It is a much needed move and we hope other agencies will join the initiative.”

St Luke’s provides a broad programme of initiatives designed to assist staff, including a childcare policy that pays up to £500 a month for three years to new mums and dads, Flying Start - the industry’s only Positive Action Training Scheme and “work away” weeks. St Luke’s also pays all of its interns and placements the London Living Wage.