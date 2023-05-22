St Luke's launches campaign for Ocado's Price Promise

All the Ocado Price Promise assets used in the advert including the design of the roundel, and website, were designed by Ocado’s creative team.

The campaign breaks on 22 May and runs on TV, video-on-demand services, YouTube, social media and digital until July. Media planning and buying for the campaign is through Hearts & Science and Threepipe.

In the 30-second film “10,000 Price Promises”, our protagonist is first alerted to a strange presence in her kitchen when her dog looks quizzically at her bread bin. It begins moving of its own accord, eventually pinging open to reveal a value roundel bobbing away next to her crumpets and mixed seed deli rolls.

The pinging sweeps across the kitchen, with a pull-out shelf pushing itself out to show cans, jars and packages and numerous value roundels, only for the fridge and freezer to get in on the act too.

The protagonist’s attention then turns to a wall cabinet as it flings open, with thousands more value roundels toppling out and filling her kitchen – a physical representation of just how extensive the Ocado Price Promise is.

As the woman and her dog emerge from the avalanche, the voiceover reminds viewers that if their like-for-like shop on Ocado isn’t already cheaper than Tesco.com, customers are given a voucher for the difference.

Sarah Emerson, Head of Brand Advertising at Ocado, said: “At Ocado, everything we do starts with our customers, and we know how important value is to them at a time when house-hold budgets are stretched. We continue to support customers by investing in price and hope our extensive Ocado Price Promise leads the way in helping them find great value.”

Al Young, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “The red roundel is the symbol of a keenly priced supermarket item. And just as Ocado has more choice than its competitors, its range of price-matched goods dwarfs every other supermarket. We wanted to bring that sense of deals-at-scale to life and Fatal Farm did a fine job dramatising it.”

