So You Want To Get Into Advertising? Here's Where To Start

A list of internships schemes to help you get your foot into the creative industries

By Avnie Bansal

03 August 2023

Creative Salon is committed to helping secure a strong future for the advertising and marketing industry by supporting the next generation of diverse talent and helping them find the tools and support they need to thrive.

We are collating a list of internship and apprenticeship schemes running throughout the year.

We shall aim to regularly update the list. You might be one to bookmark this.

VCCP: The Table

Deadline to Apply: November 7th, 2023

For more info contact: thetable@vccp.com

M&C Saatchi Group: Open House

Deadline to Apply: August 25th, 2023

For more info contact: https://openhouse.mcsaatchi.london/

BBH: The Barn

Deadline to apply: September 1st, 2023

For more info: https://www.bartleboglehegarty.com/barn2023

Now Closed

Grey London: Internship

For: Account Management, New Business, Production, and Strategy departments

Opens: February 2024

For more info: PeopleTeamLondon@grey.com

MullenLowe UK: The Ship

Deadline to apply: August 3rd, 2023

For More Info: https://www.mullenlowetheship.com/

Revolt: Design Intern Opportunity

Deadline to apply: August 13th, 2023

For more info: https://revoltlondon.com/2023/07/20/design-intern-opportunity/

adam&eveDDB: Account Management Scheme

For: Account Management

Opens: June 2024

For more info: firstbiteaccountmanagement@adamandeveddb.com

Leo Burnett: Pathways

Dates: W/c 22nd and W/c 29th August next year.

Opens: March 2024

For more info: https://www.leoburnett.co.uk/

