Adam Jang
So You Want To Get Into Advertising? Here's Where To Start
A list of internships schemes to help you get your foot into the creative industries
03 August 2023
Creative Salon is committed to helping secure a strong future for the advertising and marketing industry by supporting the next generation of diverse talent and helping them find the tools and support they need to thrive.
We are collating a list of internship and apprenticeship schemes running throughout the year.
We shall aim to regularly update the list. You might be one to bookmark this.
M&C Saatchi Group: Open House
Deadline to Apply: August 25th, 2023
For more info contact: https://openhouse.mcsaatchi.london/
BBH: The Barn
Deadline to apply: September 1st, 2023
For more info: https://www.bartleboglehegarty.com/barn2023
Now Closed
Grey London: Internship
For: Account Management, New Business, Production, and Strategy departments
Opens: February 2024
For more info: PeopleTeamLondon@grey.com
MullenLowe UK: The Ship
Deadline to apply: August 3rd, 2023
For More Info: https://www.mullenlowetheship.com/
Revolt: Design Intern Opportunity
Deadline to apply: August 13th, 2023
For more info: https://revoltlondon.com/2023/07/20/design-intern-opportunity/
adam&eveDDB: Account Management Scheme
For: Account Management
Opens: June 2024
For more info: firstbiteaccountmanagement@adamandeveddb.com
Leo Burnett: Pathways
Dates: W/c 22nd and W/c 29th August next year.
Opens: March 2024
For more info: https://www.leoburnett.co.uk/