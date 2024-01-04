What Change Would Agency Leaders Most Like To See in 2024?

Swagger & Confidence

The industry needs, "to feel confident, to have swagger, to not forget that we are in a creative business at a time of great creative potential." says Conrad Persons, the newly appointed president at Grey London.

"I would like the industry to be cognisant of the wider struggles in society, but not let that dampen its enthusiasm or hunger for change. I’d like the industry to be alert to its possibilities. In short, if I had one wish, I want the industry to recapture its optimism." he adds.

“I can’t think of another industry that talks itself down more than Adland and that just feels like the opposite of what we’re supposed to be experts at doing!,” says Jon Golding, CEO, Atomic London. He says a change he would like to see this year is, “Far fewer hours and column inches talking about how Adland needs to find its voice and influence again and more time dedicated to showcasing those who are already doing it.”

Larissa Vince, CEO, TBWA\London agrees, “Same as last year – I’m desperate for our whole industry to feel more confident. I do think that confidence is growing, and there’s been some really good work this year particularly using humour to stand out. I know we are all highly competitive with each other, but the truth is that the more of us that are successful, the more the whole industry rises up.”