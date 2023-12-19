Creative Salon's Top 10 Most Read Features of 2023

Given the advertising industry's vitally close connection to popular culture, it comes as no surprise that our most-read features of the year covered some of the biggest cultural trends in 2023, from AI and diversity to Barbie and Succession. Our top ten list also covered topics that dominated the interest of industry professionals throughout the last 12 months, including fake ads, brand strategy and in-house production.

There's no doubt these trends will take on a new life and be joined by a few newbies in 2024 - let's just hope they continue to fuel growth, innovation and creativity. Thank you to everyone who contributed.