Five Reasons Why...WPP Has Created EssenceMediacom

Yesterday marked one of the biggest changes to the UK media agency market in years: the mighty Mediacom partnered with sister agency Essence to create a new global media powerhouse EssenceMediacom.

Born out of two pioneering agencies, EssenceMediacom fuses Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

Led by Global CEO Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom brings together 10,000 people across 120 offices in 96 markets and has billings of more than US$21 billion (Source: COMvergence, 2021). Its global client roster includes adidas, Coca-Cola (TCCC), Dell, Google, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont, Shell, Sony, and Uber.

In the UK the agency is comprised of two entities: EssenceMediacom and EssenceMediacomX. EssenceMediacom will be led by Kate Rowlinson, while EssenceMediacomX is spearheaded by Ryan Storrar. The two entities enable differentiation in order to bring the absolute best capabilities in media to as many UK brands as possible, offering greater access to tools, resources, and insights, with separate operational client teams.

Around the UK, EssenceMediacom boasts the largest regional network in the country, comprising of EssenceMediacom North (Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham) led by COO, Paul Cooper, EssenceMediacom Code (its northern digital transformation, product and UX hub) and EssenceMediacom Scotland.

EssenceMediacom and EssenceMediacomX are part of GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, giving them access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market fueled by the cross-channel performance division GroupM Nexus and Choreograph, GroupM’s industry-leading data and technology services provider.