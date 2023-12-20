Creative Salon's Top 10 Most Read Campaigns of 2023

As we approach the end of the year, we reflect on the most widely-read campaigns featured on the Creative Salon site throughout 2023.

Our lack of a paywall or content meter allows us to discern the content that truly captures the interest of the broader audience. The Creative Salon's Top Ten showcases the projects that are garnering widespread attention from the general public.

Holiday makers, EasyJet launched an integrated campaign and brand platform called 'Get Out There,' emphasising the enduring prioritisation of travel despite the cost of living crisis. In the pan-European campaign, created by VCCP, iconic objects of tourism, like the Mona Lisa and David, break free from their frames to symbolise the unbounded joy of travel, with a unique approach of featuring real people rather than digital or AI representations.

In the 30-second film directed by Patrick Daughters, Mona Lisa leaves her frame in the Louvre, grabs her passport, and takes an easyJet flight to Athens. The film showcases familiar faces enjoying the best of Europe, from beach sunbathing to coastal road trips, accompanied by impactful stills supporting the campaign across owned channels.