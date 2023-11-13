40s_frame070_with_title copy

KFC turns down requests for kentucky fried turkey this Christmas

Created by Mother, the campaign responds to 'KFT' suggestions and instead promotes the 'Stuffing Stacker' burger

By creative salon

13 November 2023

Fried chicken brand KFC has unveiled its 2023 festive advertisment, developed by creative agency Mother London.

"Kentucky Fried Turkey? KFT?! You didn't really think we were going to do it, did you? We're KFC for heaven's sake. And in case you didn't know, the C stands for chicken," the brand said.

"And so, despite the numerous suggestions and requests for Kentucky Fried Turkey, we're sticking with Chicken. After all, we've been making the world's best fried chicken for more than 70 years - why would we switch lanes now?"

As part of the campaign, that responds to social media requests for turkey this Christmas, KFC is "going big" with the 'Stuffing Stacker' - two fillets of Original Recipe Chicken, plus spicy cranberry sauce and a big, sage and onion stuffing patty.

To mark the festive season, KFC is profiling a world-first anti-UCG campaign, one which just goes to prove - the customer is not always right. The company added: "That tells our fans we saw them, we heard them, and ultimately...we ignored them. And for this Christmas, next Christmas and every Christmas to come - we're sticking with chicken."

Kate Wall, Strategy and Innovation Director at KFC, commented: “Customers are always right, but not when it comes to switching out chicken for turkey. We thank them for their input, but we’ll stick with the poultry we know and love.”

  • KFC OOH 1

    1/2OOH

  • kfc ooh 1

    2/2KFC OOH

Credits

Brand: KFC UK&I

Client: Kate Wall (Strategy & Innovations Director) | Dani Ruggles (Marketing Lead) | Rebecca Bottriell (Brand Manager)

Creative Agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: MindsEye

Director: Eros Vlahos

Cinematographer: Stephen Keith-Roach

Producer: Matthew Posner

Founder & CEO: Hughie Phillips

Founder & Executive Producer: Charlie Phillips

Executive Producer: Debbie Ninnis

Edit: Stitch Editing

Editor: Flaura Atkinson

Managing Partner: Angela Hart

Post: Black Kite Studios

Colourist + Partner: George Kyriacou

VFX Lead: Mark Stannard

Senior Post Producer: Phil Whalley

Sound Studio: No 8.

Sound Engineer & Partner: Sam Robson

Executive Producer: Karen Node

Music Supervision: The Hogan

Music Supervisor: Sean Hogan

Media Agency: Mindshare

