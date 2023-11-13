KFC turns down requests for kentucky fried turkey this Christmas

"Kentucky Fried Turkey? KFT?! You didn't really think we were going to do it, did you? We're KFC for heaven's sake. And in case you didn't know, the C stands for chicken," the brand said.

"And so, despite the numerous suggestions and requests for Kentucky Fried Turkey, we're sticking with Chicken. After all, we've been making the world's best fried chicken for more than 70 years - why would we switch lanes now?"

As part of the campaign, that responds to social media requests for turkey this Christmas, KFC is "going big" with the 'Stuffing Stacker' - two fillets of Original Recipe Chicken, plus spicy cranberry sauce and a big, sage and onion stuffing patty.

To mark the festive season, KFC is profiling a world-first anti-UCG campaign, one which just goes to prove - the customer is not always right. The company added: "That tells our fans we saw them, we heard them, and ultimately...we ignored them. And for this Christmas, next Christmas and every Christmas to come - we're sticking with chicken."

Kate Wall, Strategy and Innovation Director at KFC, commented: “Customers are always right, but not when it comes to switching out chicken for turkey. We thank them for their input, but we’ll stick with the poultry we know and love.”