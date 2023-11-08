Baz Luhrmann, Handmade toys and AI: James Millers shares his creative taste

Film

Films are a big love of mine, but I’m not going to throw out any obscure 30s film references here, my taste is way more obvious and everyman. But do I try to watch as much varied stuff as possible, from Palme d'Or winners like ‘Triangle of Sadness’ to things that would struggle for an MTV award like ‘Fast and the Furious 10’. Yep really. Someone once said to me read the Telegraph and read the Sun, maybe it’s kind of like that, not politically but two completely different audiences. I think Baz Luhrmann is a genius in this respect, he does an amazing job of smashing those two worlds of film together. He makes bold, artistic and stylistic choices that, on paper maybe shouldn’t work, but they do, and they do in a way that doesn’t alienate the masses. I think there are similarities to what we do in the day to day of working in advertising - bridging those two circles is what we try to do on a daily basis and possibly one of the hardest things to do well.



