What Are Agency Leaders Most Looking Forward To In 2024?

Raising the bar for creative work

Many agency leaders are eager to see their creative businesses flourish in the form of work, continuing to strive for higher creative standards.

Gareth Mercer, founder of Pablo, wants to “push the boundaries again and hit the next level with consistency.” He adds: “We have some fantastic stuff in development. We can't wait for the world to clap eyes on it and see how it responds.”

Carly Avener, CEO at Leo Burnett, looks forward to producing “more amazing populist work and for us to continue to build momentum”. She adds: “We’ve got work launching for some of our newest clients; Allwyn and Confused.com and I’m looking forward to see our new design studio, POPDesign, really take off.”

Alongside “enjoying the journey”, Miranda Hipwell, CEO at adam&eveDDB, also hopes to continue to evolve, “creating big, famous, differently shaped ideas that are effective for our clients”.

Claire Hollands, CEO at Mullen Lowe, is excited to hit the ground running, shifting the dial on the agency’s work. “We have some exciting work in the pipeline for next year. Watch this space,” she adds.

Simply put, Jason Cobbold, CEO at BMB, expects “renewed optimism and an appetite all round for innovation”. James Denton-Clark, CEO at Saatchi & Saatchi, also longs to “continue the momentum and build the buzz”. Carmen Vasile, managing director at AMV BBDO, looks forward to seeing “all the brilliant ideas in our Wall live in the world”. Katie Elliott, managing director at Mother London, also looks forward to: “More of the same. It’s exciting.”

More specifically, Michael Lee, chief strategy officer at VCCP, is eager to produce the agency’s first piece of work for recently won client Allwyn - who are taking over the licence for The National Lottery. Lee adds: “We love our fabric of the nation brands and The National Lottery is definitely one of the best out there.”

Insisting that she always answers the ‘what are you most looking forward to’ question in the same way, Larissa Vince, CEO at TBWA\London, answered: “Making exciting, innovative, business-changing creative work is the whole reason we exist, and it’s still the most motivating thing for everyone in the business, from the IT technician to the CCO.”

Leaders of some of the most renowned agencies in the world also hope that 2024 involves work that continues to bolster relationships with the world’s biggest brands.

Jessica Tamsedge, CEO at Dentsu Creative, is excited by the prospect of “more firsts with our incredible partners, including Hilton following our Vegas launch in partnership with F1, Waitrose following our first live cooking school and Mondelez following our global live Big Dunk for Oreo.”

Accenture Song UK’s co-chiefs, Will Hodge and Zoe Eagle, also affirm that their agency is “here and ready for whatever 2024 has in store”. They add: “The things we’re most excited about are the big client challenges we’ll be facing, the solutions we haven’t yet imagined, the new and wonderful ways we’re going to apply the myriad of skills and technologies to our clients’ businesses with sharp clarity and creativity.”

BBH’s CEO Karen Martin also feels 2024 will have “more creativity, more zagging, more difference, more belly laughs, more conversations sparked, more human truths unearthed and conventions challenged, more ‘how did they get away with thats?!’, more wins, more doing what we love with the people and brands we love.”

Guy Sellers, CEO at Total Media, also says: “We’ve welcomed some incredible new clients into our agency this year with some of the campaigns kicking off in the new year, so I am excited to see this work come to life and to further embed them into our fantastic portfolio of clients.”