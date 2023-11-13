Does ad-supported TV have a future?

Alex Gardner, managing partner - entertainment, Dentsu Creative

“History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes ...” (supposedly Mark Twain but who the fuck knows with unconfirmed quotes).

Streaming changed the game, but now that game is starting to look very familiar again – in fact a lot like the game that it changed in the first place. Streaming services are running scheduled programming of low-cost soap-like content supported by advertising (Freevee). They are also releasing the content in a staggered fashion (Disney+) and also releasing their films with a significant theatrical run and exhibition window (Killers of the Flower Moon – Apple).

So how far away are we from a world where we basically return to scheduled/staggered/linear programming and individual platforms catering for specific target audiences (much like the old “channels" used to)?

Ultimately “still quite far”, as the fundamental elements that it disrupted remain and audience expectations have now irrevocably shifted. But what has happened is that through a combination of platform competition and economic pressure (for consumers and platforms alike) it has had to adopt some of the good commercial practices that previously existed in a kind of hybrid model.

It seems unlikely that there is room within most consumer’s budgets in these economic times to retain a full armoury of the big content subscriptions, which would run to about £250 a month. (Sky and Netflix and Disney+ and Amazon Prime and Apple). Meaning they will all have to either offer something else or an utterly compelling unique audience/content synergy if they are to retain a high percentage of paid for subscribers. If not they are doomed to be predominantly ad funded, and for the time being those ad-funded models don’t look great from an agency POV.

A quick look at the individual strategies of each of them can be revealing:

Netflix – planning to be the only remaining content “panacea” option with culturally indispensable content paired a significant ad-funded option meaning it can still be “all things to all people”.

Amazon Prime – its model is not dependent on its content business winning but they do continue to strive for world dominance. Freevee is currently a quite weak product from both an advertiser and audience POV but does have the virtue of access to a huge catalogue of content and is now making some new “old looking” TV for that platform. Eventually it will nail the algorithm that will connect the potentially limitless back catalogue of hidden gems with the right audiences. Could this become the place for “cult” audiences.

Disney+ - indispensable to those with kids, sporadic ad-funded model for those without (especially as Star Wars and Marvel franchise worlds become less compelling propositions).

Sky – intelligent early decision made to own the “discovery/unilateral platform” space and invite its competitors in rather than slog it out directly against the other streamers. Really its competition now is Connected TVs. Bundles with broadband and other services sets it up well.

Pretty much everyone else will have to return to an evolved version of an older, targeted audience appeal and FAST model.

Looking at it from an advertiser's point of view, data is of course at the heart of the dilemma (as it is with everything now), something that the streamers have traditionally been extremely coy about sharing any of but is fundamentally part of the table stakes requirement of any modern media buy.

Most seem very weak in this area (with the possible exception of Amazon) - for example Netflix can only target by genre (an extremely blunt tool by today's standards), have no tracking capabilities and extremely high CPTs. The premium nature of the environment and its relatively high SOV (four minutes of ads per hour versus 12 on broadcast) help support the high CPTS but they are still as eminently ignorable as ads on linear TV.

So they have the audiences but not the propositions to leverage them – the exact reverse of the legacy broadcasters who have mature propositions but dwindling audiences.

That said, one is much easier to build than the other so once their capabilities and infrastructure catch up, the streamers will start eating even more of the broadcaster pie than they have done in the last 10 years. So if I was a broadcaster that primarily catered for a younger audience I'd be very worried, because brands' budgets are not about to get much bigger in the next three years meaning it becomes a share game and the streamers are coming for the rest of your pie …