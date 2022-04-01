Power Of TV Advertising

There’s a scene in Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-worthy Belfast where the film’s young hero Buddy is taken to the cinema to see the 1968 musical fantasy Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Branagh’s movie is beautifully, brutally monochrome but the CCBB clip appears in its original glorious Technicolour, flooding the screen with warmth and transporting the Belfast audience - and the audience watching Belfast - to a happier, sunnier place.

Well it’s 2022 and hell it’s time to bring on the Technicolour. And all bets are on creativity to help take us all to a happier, sunnier, more colourful place.

Let’s be clear: commercial creativity hasn’t taken a holiday for the last two years. In fact, considering the production constraints, the challenges of remote working, a talent shortage and the unprecedented shift in consumer behaviour, creativity has absolutely thrived.

I was a judge at this year’s British Arrows awards and watched two years’ worth of the best audio visual efforts of the British ad industry. So much of the work was phenomenal. And it immediately made me want to grab the industry by the collars and demand more kick-ass confidence, more pride in the standard of work here, more premium price tags for such transformative creative firepower.

British commercial creativity has triumphed amidst Covid adversity, with work that has sensitively reflected the national mood, helped brands adapt swiftly to the sudden wholesale shift in spending patterns online, and underpinned marketers’ purpose agendas.

But after a couple of monochrome years of loss and isolation, we are ready for a return to humour, joy and warm human connections. And for marketers seeking long-term brand building solutions, that means permission to use creativity to be more expansive and playful with audiences.