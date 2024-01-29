What is the creative agenda in 2024?

2024 has already been branded as the ‘year of change’ and the ‘year of sport’. Political elections will take place in the UK, the US, the EU Parliament and beyond, and the Olympics and Euros will prove to be a valuable playground for brands. Agencies will undoubtedly look to strike the right tone during all of these events and creativity will play a valuable role in this. Will advertising look to entertain and provide a sense of escapism this year, or will brands attempt to chime into cultural discussions? Or will they try and do both?

Last year, purpose-driven marketing also seemed to take a back seat and humour made a re-emergence. Whether it was a step away from the post-pandemic era, the cost-of-living crisis, or just sentimental ads in general, an increasing number of creative agencies used playfulness to gain the attention of a nation that did not have a lot to smile about. Will this year be any different?

So how will agencies and their creative departments look to cut through all the noise in the next 12 months and appeal to a broad span of generations (including Gen Alpha)? What’s the key to powerful and innovative creativity this year? We asked a host of creative leaders to find out.