Bromley FC promoted to English Football League as award-winning Xbox docu-series ends

The project was launched in November 2023 to celebrate the release of Football Manager 2024 (FM24) on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the game’s 20th anniversary and promised to give one skilled gamer the chance to live out their dreams and start a career at a professional football club, Bromley FC, as a Tactician.

After a tough interviewing process, Bromley FC revealed they had hired Nathan Owolabi as their Tactician on a 5-month contract.

During this period Nathan worked full-time under Bromley FC’s Manager, Andy Woodman, bringing a unique Football Manager game perspective. Episode Three documents his final moments at the Club, peaking at the National League’s final in May as Bromley FC went head-to-head with Solihull Moors in a match like no other. Nathan, whose role involved analysing penalty tactics, had a part to play in the club’s win after a tough penalty finisher. Bromley beat Solihull Moors 4-3 on penalties to secure promotion for the first time in their 132 year history.

McCann London has been praised for their outstanding innovation and creativity, winning a total of eight awards in exciting categories at the Cannes Lion Festival of Creativity for this campaign alone. The agency brought home the coveted Dan Wieden Titanium award, alongside two Grands Prix (50 per cent of the industry’s total UK haul) in Direct and Entertainment for Gaming, one Gold in Brand Experience and Activation, and four Silvers in Entertainment for Sport, PR, Creative Data and Entertainment for Gaming alongside five other shortlists.