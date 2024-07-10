McCann and Clear Channel invite LGBTQ2IA+ communities to share lived experiences

During London and Dublin Pride, McCann London and Clear Channel UK teamed up to create a campaign which takes pins left by the community on Queering the Map and translates them into unique redirect URLs back to the original website.

Founded in 2017 by designer Lucas LaRochelle, Queering the Map is a community-based platform where LGBTQIA+ people share their lived experiences to specific locations on a world map through the use of pins!

700,000+ people have contributed from all corners of the world; with stories ranging from tender moments of connection, experiences of violence and discrimination, to the downright hilarious and deliciously raunchy.

McCann London drew inspiration from real pins left by LGBTQ2IA+ people on Queering the Map, and translated them into unique URL domains. These URLS become headlines for the campaign, acting as alternative titles of what Queering the Map is, illustrating the diversity of the lived experiences of LGBTQ2IA+ people.

These URLS act as redirects, for example www.cameoutomymumoverskype.com will take the user back to www.queeringthemap.com when put into a search engine; with the stories selected from the region in which the local pride event is taking place.

Having worked together on ‘16th Century Life Expectancy’ for UK Black Pride and ‘Fabruary’ for LGBTQ2IA+ History Month, this campaign for Queering the Map is the third collaboration between McCann London and Clear Channel. All DOOH media space is donated by Clear Channel for the entirety of the campaign.