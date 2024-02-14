McCann London and Clear Channel UK rebrand February to ‘Fabruary’
The campaign is part of the duo’s partnership which includes celebratory work for LGBTQIA+ History Month in February and Pride in June
14 February 2024
Clear Channel and McCann London have announced their partnership for the year ahead, as they collaborate on commemorating the calendar’s biggest LGBTQIA+ celebrations. This comes after their successful partnership in 2023 on the creative agency’s “16th Century Life Expectancy” project for UK Black Pride.
Kicking off their partnership today, the duo proudly reveals the launch of its 'Fabruary' campaign to celebrate LGBTQIA+ History Month.
Aligned with Clear Channel's commitment to leveraging its media spaces for good, 'Fabruary' is set to redefine the narrative of February, often perceived as a dreary month, by transforming it into a vibrant and celebratory period for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The six posters with vibrant and celebratory expressions of 'Fabruary’ highlight different parts of the community by prominently featuring their respective pride flags in the backgrounds. The flags reflected in the campaign are Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Non-Binary and Progress Pride flags.
The Fabruary campaign dovetails with the purpose of the McCann Worldgroup UK TruePride Alliance, a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. Their purpose is to harness and champion the lived truths of the LGBTQIA+ community, to empower creative, build culture and advance commercial leadership. McCann London plays an integral role in the ongoing success of this alliance.
Jason Jarvis, Creative Agency Account Director at Clear Channel said: “The weather in February can be dull sometimes, so we're thrilled to bring some sparkle and magic to this month with our Fabuaury launch. At Clear Channel, we are committed to celebrating and supporting the Queer community and strongly believe in using our platform to benefit the communities we serve. We continue to cultivate strong relationships and collaborations with creative agencies. We're especially proud of our creative partnership with McCann London, which has resulted in amazing campaigns such as 16th Century, which challenged misinformation about the transgender community. We're excited about the launch of the Fabuaury and look forward to future projects in 2024."
Ben Conway, Creative at McCann London and member of McCann’s True Pride Alliance added: “We're incredibly happy to be continuing our partnership with Clear Channel this year. The Fabruary campaign marks the beginning of looking at LGBTQIA+ History Month through fresh and fabulous eyes, by framing the month as a time to celebrate and educate ourselves of the fabulous communities that have founded history."
Credits
Creative Agency: McCann London
Client: Clear Channel
Creative Agency Account Director, Queer Channel Crew Captain: Jason Jarvis
Internal Communications Manager, Queer Channel Crew Captain: Sarah Goslin
ECD: Regan Warner
Creatives: Ben Conway, Lauryn Raymond, Jemma Burgess, Gémina Gil Flores
Creative Placement: Levon Ijeh
Design Directors: Jade Sheppard, Max Henderson
Designers: Matt Manlove, Lexie Hoskins