McCann London and Clear Channel UK rebrand February to ‘Fabruary’

Aligned with Clear Channel's commitment to leveraging its media spaces for good, 'Fabruary' is set to redefine the narrative of February, often perceived as a dreary month, by transforming it into a vibrant and celebratory period for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The six posters with vibrant and celebratory expressions of 'Fabruary’ highlight different parts of the community by prominently featuring their respective pride flags in the backgrounds. The flags reflected in the campaign are Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Non-Binary and Progress Pride flags.

The Fabruary campaign dovetails with the purpose of the McCann Worldgroup UK TruePride Alliance, a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. Their purpose is to harness and champion the lived truths of the LGBTQIA+ community, to empower creative, build culture and advance commercial leadership. McCann London plays an integral role in the ongoing success of this alliance.