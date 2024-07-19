Deadpool and Xbox flaunt 'Cheeky Controller' ahead of movie release

The appropriately named 'Cheeky Controller' channels Deadpool’s buns of steel in its firm (yet surprisingly comfortable) grip. Designed by the 'Merc with a Mouth' himself (and McCann London), it also comes clad in the anti-hero’s instantly recognisable—and might we add, incredibly flattering—red and black tactical suit. Beginning today, fans over 18 years of age around the world can enter for a chance to win by following Xbox on X and reposting the official Xbox sweepstakes post.

On July 22, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro to ‘enhance’ their gaming setup. Deadpool-themed controller holders are only available in North America and Canada and while supplies last.

Gamers could also win custom Xbox hardware, including a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand featuring foam versions of Deadpool’s trusty katanas, Bea and Arthur, and two Xbox Wireless Controllers. For further details, check out the official sweepstakes terms and conditions.