Deadpool and Xbox flaunt 'Cheeky Controller' ahead of movie release
The 'perfectly rounded tush' design was created by McCann London in anticipation of Marvel Studios’ 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
19 July 2024
In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ 'Deadpool & Wolverine' coming to theaters on July 26, Deadpool himself has teamed up with Xbox to design a custom Xbox Wireless Controller that everyone will want to get their hands on.
Modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush, the Deadpool-designed controller is available for one lucky fan to enter for a chance to win via a global sweepstakes alongside other custom Xbox hardware.
The appropriately named 'Cheeky Controller' channels Deadpool’s buns of steel in its firm (yet surprisingly comfortable) grip. Designed by the 'Merc with a Mouth' himself (and McCann London), it also comes clad in the anti-hero’s instantly recognisable—and might we add, incredibly flattering—red and black tactical suit. Beginning today, fans over 18 years of age around the world can enter for a chance to win by following Xbox on X and reposting the official Xbox sweepstakes post.
On July 22, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro to ‘enhance’ their gaming setup. Deadpool-themed controller holders are only available in North America and Canada and while supplies last.
Gamers could also win custom Xbox hardware, including a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X and stand featuring foam versions of Deadpool’s trusty katanas, Bea and Arthur, and two Xbox Wireless Controllers. For further details, check out the official sweepstakes terms and conditions.
1/2
2/2
Regan Warner, executive creative director at McCann London, wrote on LinkedIn: "The greatest asset we’ve ever created. Super proud of my cheeky team: Peniel Gebreselassie ,Eleanor Weitzer, Jim Nilsson, Jacob Gjelstrup Björdal, Jordan Crankshaw, Luke Brocklehurst, Sasha Semple, Tom Oliver, Ammie Imae, Lexie Hoskins, Max Henderson, Lucian Trestler, Alex Passingham and Caitlin Wheeler.
"Our production partners: Pavilion Works, Morgan Faverty, Dean G Moore, TAKEOFF, Neil Flitcroft, Jarred Mcknight and Joe Michaelides."