How Advertising Found Its Power-Up in Gaming

Gaming advertising revenue is on track to nearly double by 2027, while reaching a whopping $100 billion by 2025. In the UK alone, game sales saw a 2.9 per cent increase, hitting £4.74 billion in 2023 according to the Entertainment and Retail Association’s latest findings.

Gone are the days when video games were seen as solely for kids. As Gen X and Millennials matured during the industry's formative years, gaming has transcended traditional entertainment media like TV and streaming, capturing more of Gen Z's time. And unsurprisingly, the average gamer now clocks in at around 32 years old.

We know the stats. They underscore how gaming has grown to overshadow even music and sometimes outpace Hollywood in earnings. Gaming's influence spans diverse demographics, age groups, regions, and interests. Brands are innovating with unexpected and engaging strategies to enter this space. They're beginning to understand the value of content-driven advertising, immersive experiences, and inclusivity within gaming communities, rather than just adding a branded NFT or metaverse special build.

Every Pixel is Your Playground

Immerse yourself more in the gaming arena, and you'll achieve much more compelling results. If you have an unsexy proposition from a brand perspective, remember, this is an engaged audience. A gamer is not defined solely by gaming; it's just a small part of their identity. Gaming offers a lucrative landscape for marketers as pretty much any sector can find a way into the space. It's like tapping into an untapped market - even for funeral care, says Terry O’Neil, creative director at Grey London.

“It's a point made in jest,” he explains, “but the beauty of gaming is that you can explore spaces inaccessible in other media. You can even revitalise dry sectors and brands, like the funeral care space, making them interesting. It's always been very linear. If done right, it has the ability to juxtapose two worlds and explore endless possibilities.”

To that point, O’Neil’s creative partner, Angela Harding adds how gaming has the potential to educate and teach people. “Banks could utilise discussing interest rates in a fun way," she notes. "There's always new technology or new ways of doing things, and that's where it's super exciting.

“In Minecraft and Roblox, you learn a lot. It's technical, delving into culture, architecture, and various worlds. There are opportunities for every sector; it's just about finding the right approach that aligns with the brand.”

But it's not just about advertising products; gaming presents unique and promising opportunities for recruitment as well. Companies have relied on conventional approaches such as CV evaluations, interviews, and assessments for many years, but Christopher Joyce, creative director at VML, hopes for more engaging recruitment advertising in gaming.

“Big tech companies have run in-game Easter egg hunts, coding challenges and hackathons to mine the rich, tech-savvy, digital native generations. Even spy agency GCHQ ran some shadowy recruitment ads in-game at one point, but I’ve not seen many other industries innovate in this space. It would be amazing to see all companies and categories – especially outside of tech - leaning into gaming as a way to recruit people who are just plain bored of filling in forms.”

However, slowly, everyone is trying to get a piece of the gaming action. Finance, fashion, FMCG brands, car brands, governments, health - so many are already into gaming. The industry is seeing brands embracing authentic engagement. There's a discernible distinction between those seamlessly integrating themselves into the conversation and adding genuine value, and those resorting to mere monetary transactions to force their way in.

At Edelman and Assembly Media, the agencies behind Dove’s 'Code My Crown' (and for more on this, see below), senior director James Donovan and ECD Jamie Cordwell find excitement in unexpected partnerships between brands and elements within gaming. They recollect on the Ralph Lauren and G2Sports partnership, where the high end fashion brand kitted out the eSport teams for the eSports championships.