Cannes Lions 2023

Cannes Lions 2023 Decoded. The 'why' of winning a Grand Prix: Part 2

Catch up on the Grand Prix winners' case studies at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

By Avnie Bansal

28 June 2023

The 70th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity awarded 34 Grand Prix awards this year across 32 categories. The most coveted awards of the Festival, these Grand Prix awards give the strongest indication of where the industry is headed and what the future might hold. You have probably seen most of the Grand Prix winners already. We bring you the case studies videos - an inside look at the strategies behind the award winning campaigns and for that spark of inspiration.

A list curated with the help of LLLLTL.

Creative Data

Stella Artois – The Artois Probability (by GUT, Buenos Aires)

Direct

adidas – Runner 321 (by FCB, Toronto)

Read Full Story Here

Media

Dove – Turn Your Back (by Ogilvy London and David Madrid)

Read Full Story Here

PR

Doordash – Self-Love Bouquet (by GUT, Los Angeles)

Social & Influencer

Samsung – Flipvertising (by CHEP Network, Melbourne)

Entertainment Grand Prix + Entertainment For Gaming

Clash of Clans – Clash of the Past (by Wieden+Kennedy, Portland)

Read Full Story Here

Entertainment for Music

Michael Kiwanuka – Beautiful Life (by Smuggler, London)

Apple – The Greatest (by Apple, Cupertino)

Read Full Story Here

Entertainment For Sport

Michelob Ultra – Dreamcaster (by FCB, New York)

Read Full Story Here

Brand Experience & Activation

Apple x EA Sports – FIFA 23 x Ted Lasso (by Apple x EA Sports)

Read Full Story Here

