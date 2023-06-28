Cannes Lions 2023 Decoded. The 'why' of winning a Grand Prix: Part 2

The 70th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity awarded 34 Grand Prix awards this year across 32 categories . The most coveted awards of the Festival, these Grand Prix awards give the strongest indication of where the industry is headed and what the future might hold. You have probably seen most of the Grand Prix winners already. We bring you the case studies videos - an inside look at the strategies behind the award winning campaigns and for that spark of inspiration.

A list curated with the help of LLLLTL.

Creative Data

Stella Artois – The Artois Probability (by GUT, Buenos Aires)