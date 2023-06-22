Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

AB InBev and Draftline Europe won the UK's other Bronze with 'Chernigivske - The Beer With A Ukrainian Heart.

There were a total of 69 Lions awarded in this category.

The Judges said....

Ari Weiss, chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide noted these key tends:

"AT THE SPEED OF CULTURE: If you want to capture the hearts and minds of the next generation, you have to move at the speed of culture. This generation is fickle, impatient and can sniff out a fraud a mile away. Speak the truth and speak it well and they will love you forever. Do it poorly and you will be ignored, or worse, forgotten.

"NEVER MIND 6 SECONDS TRY 6 HOURS: Forcing someone to watch something they don’t want to watch for 6 seconds is still an unwanted intrusion. How much better would it be your audience wanted to spend hours with your brand? Provide enough value and they will do just that. You’re not just a brand you can be IP.

"TECHNOLOGY ENABLING IDEAS PREVIOUSLY IMPOSSIBLE: AI, and Machine Learning are allowing us to do things in minutes that used to take months. Don’t confuse the technology for the idea. Use the technology to enable ideas previously impossible.

"All “Brand Experience” is advertising. Not all advertising is “Brand Experience". The difference? The quality of the experience. Advertising can be an unwelcomed visitor in your audience’s life. A “Brand Experience” is actively sought out and appreciated by an audience. If you want to win a Cannes Lion in Brand Experience & Activation make sure your audience would actively seek out and participate with your idea."