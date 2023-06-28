Cannes Lions 2023 Decoded. The 'why' of winning a Grand Prix: Part 1
Catch up on the Grand Prix winners' case studies at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
28 June 2023
The 70th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity awarded 34 Grand Prix awards this year across 32 categories. The most coveted awards of the Festival, these Grand Prix awards give the strongest indication of where the industry is headed and what the future might hold. You have probably seen most of the Grand Prix winners already. We bring you the case studies videos - an inside look at the strategies behind the award winning campaigns and for that spark of inspiration.
A list curated with the help of LLLLTL.
Film Lions
Apple – Relax It’s iPhone – R.I.P. Leon (by Apple, Cupertino)
ITV x CALM - The Last Photo (by Adam&EveDDB, London)
Outdoor Lions
British Airways – A British Original (by Uncommon Creative Studio, London)
Print and Publishing Lions
AnNahar – Newspapers Inside The Newspaper (by Impact BBDO, Dubai)
Digital Craft Lions
Nike – Never Done Evolving (feat Serena) (by AKQA Sao Paulo, Portland, Melbourne)
Creative B2B Lions
United Nations Global Compact – EART4 (by Almap BBDO, Sao Paulo)