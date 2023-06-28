Cannes Lions Grand Prix 1

Cannes Lions 2023 Decoded. The 'why' of winning a Grand Prix: Part 1

Catch up on the Grand Prix winners' case studies at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

By Avnie Bansal

28 June 2023

The 70th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity awarded 34 Grand Prix awards this year across 32 categories. The most coveted awards of the Festival, these Grand Prix awards give the strongest indication of where the industry is headed and what the future might hold. You have probably seen most of the Grand Prix winners already. We bring you the case studies videos - an inside look at the strategies behind the award winning campaigns and for that spark of inspiration.

A list curated with the help of LLLLTL.

Film Lions

Apple – Relax It’s iPhone – R.I.P. Leon (by Apple, Cupertino)

ITV x CALM - The Last Photo (by Adam&EveDDB, London)

Read Full Story Here

Outdoor Lions

British Airways – A British Original (by Uncommon Creative Studio, London)

Read Full Story Here

Print and Publishing Lions

AnNahar – Newspapers Inside The Newspaper (by Impact BBDO, Dubai)

Read Full Story Here

Radio and Audio

Skinny - Phone It In (by Colenso BBDO, Auckland)

Read Full Story Here

Design

Microsoft – ADLaM An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture (by McCANN, New York)

Read Full Story Here

Digital Craft Lions

Nike – Never Done Evolving (feat Serena) (by AKQA Sao Paulo, Portland, Melbourne)

Read Full Story Here

Film Craft Lions

Kendrick Lamar – We Cry Together (by pgLang, Los Angeles)

Read Full Story Here

Industry Craft Lions

JR Group – My Japan Railway (by Dentsu, Tokyo)

Read Full Story Here

Creative B2B Lions

United Nations Global Compact – EART4 (by Almap BBDO, Sao Paulo)

Read Full Story Here

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.