Cadbury Shah Rukh Khan ad

Cannes Lions 2023

Cannes Lions 2023 Decoded. The 'why' of winning a Grand Prix: Part 3

Catch up on the Grand Prix winners' case studies at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

By Avnie Bansal

28 June 2023

Case studies of the work that outshone the others at this year's Cannes Lions 2023. These case studies are a masterclass when it comes to telling the story of commercial creativity. A list curated with the help of LLLLTL. Take a look.

Creative Business Transformation

Microsoft – ADLaM (by McCANN, New York)

Read Full Story Here

Creative Commerce

Hunger Station – Subconscious Order (by Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh)

Read Full Story Here

Innovation

Augmental – Mouthpad^ (by Wunderman Thompson, Lima)

Read Full Story Here

Mobile

Pedidos Ya – World Cup Delivery (by GUT, Buenos Aires)

Read Full Story Here

Grand Prix For Good

Fondation Anne de Gaulle – Anne de Gaulle (by Havas Paris, Paris)

Glass Lion For Change

Korean National Police Agency – Knock Knock (by Cheil Worldwide, Seoul)

Read Full Story Here

Sustainable Development Goals

Mastercard – Where To Settle (by McCANN Warsaw, Poland)

Read Full Story Here

Health & Wellness

Partners Life – Last Performance (by Special, Auckland)

Read Full Story Here

United Nations and Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – Working With Cancer (by Publicis Groupe – La Fondation Publicis ; Publicis Conseil, Paris ; Le Truc, New York ; Digitas, New York ; Saatchi & Saatchi Health, New York ; Publicis Groupe UK, London)

Pharma Lions

Eurofarma – Scrolling Therapy (by Dentsu Creative Buenos Aires, New York, and Chicago)

Creative Effectiveness

Cadbury – Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad (by Ogilvy, Mumbai)

Read Full Story Here

Creative Strategy

Renault – Plug Inn (by Publicis Conseil, Paris)

Read Full Story Here

Dan Wieden Titanium

The Government of Tuvalu – The First Digital Nation (by The Monkeys, Melbourne)

Read Full Story Here

