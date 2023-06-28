Cannes Lions 2023
Cannes Lions 2023 Decoded. The 'why' of winning a Grand Prix: Part 3
Catch up on the Grand Prix winners' case studies at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
28 June 2023
Case studies of the work that outshone the others at this year's Cannes Lions 2023. These case studies are a masterclass when it comes to telling the story of commercial creativity. A list curated with the help of LLLLTL. Take a look.
Creative Business Transformation
Microsoft – ADLaM (by McCANN, New York)
Read Full Story Here
Creative Commerce
Hunger Station – Subconscious Order (by Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh)
Read Full Story Here
Grand Prix For Good
Fondation Anne de Gaulle – Anne de Gaulle (by Havas Paris, Paris)
Glass Lion For Change
Korean National Police Agency – Knock Knock (by Cheil Worldwide, Seoul)
Read Full Story Here
Sustainable Development Goals
Mastercard – Where To Settle (by McCANN Warsaw, Poland)
Read Full Story Here
United Nations and Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – Working With Cancer (by Publicis Groupe – La Fondation Publicis ; Publicis Conseil, Paris ; Le Truc, New York ; Digitas, New York ; Saatchi & Saatchi Health, New York ; Publicis Groupe UK, London)
Pharma Lions
Eurofarma – Scrolling Therapy (by Dentsu Creative Buenos Aires, New York, and Chicago)
Creative Effectiveness
Cadbury – Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad (by Ogilvy, Mumbai)
Read Full Story Here
Dan Wieden Titanium
The Government of Tuvalu – The First Digital Nation (by The Monkeys, Melbourne)