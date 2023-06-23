Cannes Lions 2023
Glass Lion for Change: Cannes 2023 Decoded
Grand Prix goes to Cheil Worldwide Seoul. UK fails to win a prize
23 June 2023
Cheil Worldwide Seoul picked up the Grand Prix in the Glass: The Lion Fior Change category for a campaign for the Korean National Police Agency.
The 'Knock Knock' campaign allows people who are unable to speak to request police assistance by simply tapping the handset.
The campaign reached out to hidden victims of domestic violence, as many cases of such violence could have remained unreported to the police since the outbreak of Covid-19.
People who cannot speak but need police help could dial 112, and when put through to the police, press any number twice as if sending a Morse code. Then the police call handler would send the caller a link to click that will immediately allow the police to track the caller's location and identify the scene through the caller's phone camera in real time.
There was one Gold awarded in this category, which went to Impact BBDO Dubai for its 'Schoolgirl Newscasters' campaign for EBM, designed to help educate Pakistani girls .
Pakistan’s education system is marked by gender disparity. Parents pull girls out of school early, with only 34.2 per cent making it to high school, mostly due to a widely held belief that education is useless for women.
EBM wanted to demonstrate how powerful girls can be when they can read, so Impact BBDO created a special broadcast. Two school girls, who were illiterate as little as three years ago, took over as newscasters for the evening, reading news to millions of people on Pakistan’s three leading news channels.
There were two Silvers and three Bronzes awarded. No entries from the UK or Europe won.