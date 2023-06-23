Glass Lion for Change: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Cheil Worldwide Seoul picked up the Grand Prix in the Glass: The Lion Fior Change category for a campaign for the Korean National Police Agency.

The 'Knock Knock' campaign allows people who are unable to speak to request police assistance by simply tapping the handset.

The campaign reached out to hidden victims of domestic violence, as many cases of such violence could have remained unreported to the police since the outbreak of Covid-19.

People who cannot speak but need police help could dial 112, and when put through to the police, press any number twice as if sending a Morse code. Then the police call handler would send the caller a link to click that will immediately allow the police to track the caller's location and identify the scene through the caller's phone camera in real time.