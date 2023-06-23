Dan Wieden Titanium: Cannes 2023 Decoded

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions honours revolutionary creativity, seeking those who push boundaries, provoke thought, and inspire envy, setting new industry directions and driving it forward.

This year's Grand Prix was awarded to The Monkeys and The Government of Tuvalu for 'The First Digital Nation'.

The Monkeys collaborated with Tuvalu to create the world's first digital nation in response to the threat of rising sea levels submerging Tuvalu. The project began by recreating one of Tuvalu's islands, with the goal of preserving the nation's land, culture, and history in the Metaverse. The digital preservation project was announced by Simon Kofe, Tuvalu's minister of justice, communication, and foreign affairs, during Cop27, with Kofe speaking from one of the initial digital Tuvalu islets.

Titanium Lions Jury President: David Droga, CEO, Accenture Song, Global, said, “How does a nation that is sinking keep its borders, sovereignty and rights? How does its people keep its culture, heritage and identity? By completely reorienting the rules and laws of what it is to be recognized as a nation on the global stage. This is far more than a creative or tech idea. It’s not even about a disposable execution. It is about recognition, policy, and safeguarding GDP. It is also about creating new precedents for dozens of other countries facing a similar future. This work was the highest scored entry from day one of the prejudging, to the very last vote on the Grand Prix on the final day. It is an idea that needed to happen and should live on far beyond any of us.”