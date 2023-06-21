Creative B2B Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Intel's mission was to enhance its reputation by showcasing how its Xeon processors and AI expertise directly address the deepfake crisis.

The content produced resulted in a 72 per cent increase in organic shares per post and a 56 per cent boost in organic engagements within Intel's social community.

With no UK wins in the B2B category, 5 Silvers and 8 Bronze's were awarded throughout Brazil, France, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Turkey and the USA.

The Judges said...

Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer of Stein IAS, and chairman of the Creative B2B jury, said:

"It was an honour to chair the B2B Lions judging this year. And it filled me with excitement and hope for our future. A number of key trends stuck out and will stay with me long after the last rose, but if I were to pick a top three:

The development of B2B as a category and its movement to elevating creativity as a differentiator and strategic asset

The realization that B2B plays such a profound and systematic role in a world in which change needs to happen at that level - whether it is about climate change or economic growth. B2B is where the some can influence and effect transformational change for the many

The lean by many brands thought of as B2C into the B2B aspects of their businesses – these were very evident in the winners of the B2B Lions

As for the winner – for the B3 Stock Exchange in Brazil - they IPO’d Earth on the exchange. It was an audacious, bold call to action for all businesses to support the UN Global Impact to enlist the businesses of the world as active agents of change - again at a systemic, worldwide basis. Big idea. Big and bold bet on the power of B2B. Done with brilliant craft in service of a profound idea."