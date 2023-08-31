EE invites players to capture the store in Fortnite with unique OOH activation

The bank holiday weekend saw EE invite gamers to Westfield London to ‘Capture the store’ in Fortnite - and have their game broadcast on the big screen for over 20,000 shoppers to watch.

As part of its debut gaming activation with Digitas and Saatchi & Saatchi, EE enlisted Ocean Outdoor to build and launch an interactive gaming pod, stationed directly below Ocean’s full-motion digital billboard on Westfield Square, London’s biggest of its kind at 220m².

The pod, fully integrated with the latest gaming tech, hosted gamers as they took on leading streamer MacMacs in EE’s custom game map, built in Fortnite Creative 2.0 using Unreal Engine 5. With MacMacs defending the EE Game Store, dropped as a pin destination within the game, challengers were invited to attempt to capture the store, and have their game broadcast in real time on Ocean’s DOOH billboard too. The top 3 fastest contestants to successfully defeat MacMacs won PS5’s, while all other participants took away gaming headsets handed out at the gaming pod.

The activation followed the launch of the new EE Game Store in July – the go to destination for gamers – which launched with a live global gamathon last weekend with renowned Twitch streamers Nick Eh 30, Merl, and Jalen - with Chica to follow up in defence on Wednesday August 30th.

CREDITS

Campaign title: EE Capture the Store

Client: EE

Advertising agency: Digitas and Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Ben Mooge

Executive creative director: William John

Creative director: Bjorn Conradi

Copywriter: Rob Morris

Art director: Ben Sawyer

Designer: Lucien Bishop, Katarzyna Wozniak

Motion designers: Angela Alvarez Chico, Marco Balducci, Ash Hoque

Planning partner: Caitriona Gallagher

Social strategy lead: Harry Bunnell

Managing partner: Jon Tapper

Business lead: Sophie Degraft-Johnson

Account directors: Elliot Handler & Barnaby Clarke

Product director: Gemma Daly

Agency producers: Rosie Nolan & Chris Thomas

Media buying agency: Essence Mediacom

Media planner: Meghan Butcher

Production company/build: Super Awesome, Vysena Studios

Post-production company: Prodigious

Post-production producer: Georgina Winter

Editor: Arnaud Mailly

Sound: Factory Studios

Audio producer: Beth Massey

Sound engineer: Jon Clarke

OOH activation partner: Ocean Labs, Ocean Outdoor