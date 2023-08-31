EE invites players to capture the store in Fortnite with unique OOH activation
The live gamathon, created by Saatachi & Saatchi and Digitas, broadcast to 20,000 shoppers at Westfield London
31 August 2023
The bank holiday weekend saw EE invite gamers to Westfield London to ‘Capture the store’ in Fortnite - and have their game broadcast on the big screen for over 20,000 shoppers to watch.
As part of its debut gaming activation with Digitas and Saatchi & Saatchi, EE enlisted Ocean Outdoor to build and launch an interactive gaming pod, stationed directly below Ocean’s full-motion digital billboard on Westfield Square, London’s biggest of its kind at 220m².
The pod, fully integrated with the latest gaming tech, hosted gamers as they took on leading streamer MacMacs in EE’s custom game map, built in Fortnite Creative 2.0 using Unreal Engine 5. With MacMacs defending the EE Game Store, dropped as a pin destination within the game, challengers were invited to attempt to capture the store, and have their game broadcast in real time on Ocean’s DOOH billboard too. The top 3 fastest contestants to successfully defeat MacMacs won PS5’s, while all other participants took away gaming headsets handed out at the gaming pod.
The activation followed the launch of the new EE Game Store in July – the go to destination for gamers – which launched with a live global gamathon last weekend with renowned Twitch streamers Nick Eh 30, Merl, and Jalen - with Chica to follow up in defence on Wednesday August 30th.
CREDITS
Campaign title: EE Capture the Store
Client: EE
Advertising agency: Digitas and Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Ben Mooge
Executive creative director: William John
Creative director: Bjorn Conradi
Copywriter: Rob Morris
Art director: Ben Sawyer
Designer: Lucien Bishop, Katarzyna Wozniak
Motion designers: Angela Alvarez Chico, Marco Balducci, Ash Hoque
Planning partner: Caitriona Gallagher
Social strategy lead: Harry Bunnell
Managing partner: Jon Tapper
Business lead: Sophie Degraft-Johnson
Account directors: Elliot Handler & Barnaby Clarke
Product director: Gemma Daly
Agency producers: Rosie Nolan & Chris Thomas
Media buying agency: Essence Mediacom
Media planner: Meghan Butcher
Production company/build: Super Awesome, Vysena Studios
Post-production company: Prodigious
Post-production producer: Georgina Winter
Editor: Arnaud Mailly
Sound: Factory Studios
Audio producer: Beth Massey
Sound engineer: Jon Clarke
OOH activation partner: Ocean Labs, Ocean Outdoor