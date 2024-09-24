Time to Shift Car Ads out of Neutral: Has Automotive advertising lost its spark?

Has best practice become a bit beige?

The need to shift metal combined with reduced marketing budgets has resulted in short-termism and risk aversion. It’s become ‘best practice’ that manufactures need to show off their car as the most sleek, speedy and stylish with loads of great tech. The result? Embellished product demos packed with rational proof points trying to sell you the latest model.

Perhaps because cars are such big purchases, advertisers feel the need to be more rational. But this is not the case and not playing into emotions is a wasted opportunity. In the words of Byron Sharp, “Of all the categories, automotive needs even more emotion. Most consumers are not in buying mode. You need to be more salient. More memorable for when they are in buying mode”.

Our Human Understanding Lab at TMW teaches us that emotions play a huge role in the car buying journey. We are intrinsically emotive creatures after all. A car brand may win our hearts and ultimately dictate our decision-making. The rational stuff just helps us justify our decision afterwards, post-rationalising our choice with model specs, customer reviews and price comparisons, so we feel we’ve ‘done our research’.

But without an emotive idea rooted in a true human insight, these ads too easily go unnoticed by consumers. They don’t grab attention, and they don’t stick in people’s minds. And with car brands being some of the biggest ad spenders – this is an expensive mistake to make.

There have been some great ones that do give the ad moguls of the 60s a run for their money. Audi ‘Clowns’, Fiat ‘Operation No Grey' and of course the famous Skoda ‘Cake’, (the best auto ad on the System 1 database). It goes without saying, these bold choices have paid off – proving reinventing the wheel beats ‘best practice’.

While brands from almost every other sector are pushing boundaries, showing that defying category conventions is a winning formula, the auto industry has remained relatively standstill.

Given the competitiveness of the market, disruption shouldn’t be a nice-to-have, but a necessity. This is particularly true for smaller brands, who have no choice but to punch above their weight creatively. As Bill Bernbach put it, “creativity is the last legal unfair competitive advantage we can take to ‘run over’ the competition”.

So when we were set a brief by Suzuki, with the clear objective to stand out from the crowd with a quirky ad, it was music to our ears. We wanted to create something up there with the greats.

Here’s how we approached it…

Breaking conventions requires an emotive twist

Coming up with an unconventional idea takes an unconventional human insight.

A particularly powerful way to break convention is to make a virtue of a weakness. Flipping your brand’s ‘problem’ into your opportunity, like Avis, Guinness and VW have done before.

But not many people drive a Suzuki.

We’re taught in advertising to tell everyone how much everybody else loves the product in an attempt to win them over. Social proof is Psychology 101, right? Focussing on how few people drive a Suzuki is the opposite of that. But we spoke to owners, and they were proud to be part of a small club – in on a hidden gem they would quite like to keep to themselves.

Our answer was in the psychology of secrecy. People love a secret. Secrecy is sexy. And most importantly it builds intrigue. We doubled down on this:

Not many people drive a Suzuki, but those that do are proud as punch. And when you find something this good, it’s human nature to want to keep it to yourself.

What if we were to hide cars rather than flaunt them? That’s something that’s not been done before. And we landed on something we think is pretty cool.