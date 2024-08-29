Smile! You're on candid camera

George Orwell famously warned of the dangers of the surveillance state. In his dystopian 1949 novel Nineteen Eighty-Four he revealed the consequences of totalitarianism, state-sponsored repression and mass surveillance.

In particular he wrote of conditions on Airstrip One (which, as any schoolchild will remember, was based on Great Britain - a province of the superstate Oceania): "It was terribly dangerous to let your thoughts wander when you were in a public place or within range of a telescreen. The smallest thing could give you away."

Little could he have known back then how 'telescreens' would have become so widespread in the form of CCTV cameras - the British Security Industry Authority has reported that there are 7.5 million of them in the UK, roughly one for every 11 people.

With the UK one of the most surveilled societies in the world, it's somehow less surprising that CCTV has provided grist to the mill of advertising. And what could be a better excuse to look at some examples.

For TMW Unlimited, CCTV was the perfect allusion in its debut work for Suzuki, which broke earlier this month. 'The Best Kept Secret on the Road' TV campaign features a variety of proud owners hiding their beloved cars from anyone who may see and want one for themselves.

It opens with a bored supermarket security guard watching security cameras in amazement as a Suzuki Swift driver emerges from a trolley shelter.