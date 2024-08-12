Ryan McManus on VML's 'hungry start-up mentality'

Following the merger of VMLY&R and Wunderman, Ryan McManus was announced as the new creative chief for the UK arm of the world's largest creative agency in May this year. At VML UK, McManus will lead the agency's 250+ creative team. He had previously led the North American creative team out of VML New York and also served as CCO for the South African arm of the business for five years, where he oversaw the merger of VML and Y&R to a full-service integrated agency. In his new role he reports to UK CEO Pip Hulbert and global chief creative officer Debbi Vandeven.

We speak to McManus on why the world's largest creative agency has the ability to be nimble and fast-paced agency. And how his "media-agnostic approach" to things will augment creativity and create space for more original ideas.

McManus also offers some insights on how AI will impact creative departments, and the need to be incredibly responsible in how agencies spend a brands’ money and what type of message are being put out into the world.

Creative Salon: What attracted you to move to VML UK?

Ryan McManus: The weather…

Honestly, it’s not hard to see that this is a great opportunity and exciting time to lead VML in such an awesome city. But when I met the people and leadership, it became even more exciting. London has such a strong creative pedigree, and the talent level is really high.

After this merger, the agency finds itself with a huge set of skills and disciplines making it a contemporary and future-facing solution for clients that will attract ambitious talent. Having such a diverse and broad set of skills under one roof can feel daunting, but I love the idea of creating new partnerships and pairings of expertise that can generate new kinds of connected work for brands.

With the right constructs and a hungry start-up mentality, VML has the ability to be a nimble and fast-paced agency that can solve almost anything. I have a very media-agnostic approach to things, so it’s great to have all the tools to uncover the right solution for a client rather than just one you can charge for. Today, not every problem needs a traditional media solution.

But the part that excites me most is the chance to build out the culture, unlock its energy and bring meaning into what the agency can do. VML UK is already doing amazing things with incredible skills and people, but there is a big opportunity to turn it into so much more than the sum of its parts.

CS: You have been in the industry for a little over two decades now, what still surprises you about advertising?

RM: Two things keep surprising me.

One, it’s relentless creativity. It just keeps reinventing itself and making great work despite the odds. To me, one of the best and most creative skills of any company, in any industry, is adaptation. You find a way. It’s what helps species evolve, sports teams win, and companies thrive.

There are amazing talents, storytellers, makers, and innovators using new technology and ideas to push things forward. To create change. Most people in this industry see that and are excited by it. We also know that creativity works. It is a real differentiator that drives results and this has been proven time and time again. So it’s kind of a superpower.

But what I am equally surprised by still is the industry’s ability to ignore its own ‘magic’. To be happy to settle, and not use this incredible superpower for growth. To think that we can optimise or formularise creativity. That we can replace it. I think everyone on all sides of this business was once excited or moved by an idea. And we have to hold onto that and cherish it. That magic is the stuff that makes real change – whether it's societal change or sales results. It’s our industry's differentiator. It's our truth. And that cannot be ignored.