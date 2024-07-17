Why Boots and VML Aren't Looking Backwards to Celebrate the 175th Anniversary

For much of its 175 years, Boots has played a key role in society - a regular destination with its health, beauty and retail space offering products and services people seek out almost daily. And Markey is adamant that he doesn’t want Boots to become “a bit yesteryear”, he's determined to keep it relevant and reliable for future generations of consumers.

And that’s going to be the recognisable intent of the 2024 Christmas campaign too, Markey reveals.

Behind the partnership

The relationship between Markey and Pahl also has history. The pair have known each other for almost 20 years, from their days working together at Fallon when it had More>Than as a client.

And Pahl has played a key role in Markey's success at Boots. “Justin set the drumbeat behind it all – to deliberately be challenging and disruptive while we push the brand forwards and challenge each other, and not sitting back relying on this 175-year heritage,” Markey says of how the current Boots relationship got moving.

“For me coming in new, with the team together I wanted to set a new ambition for where we were going. And it wasn't in the Renew vows [of 2020] but Justin and I, together with the team, had this sense that we wanted to take this thing and move it forward,” explains Markey.

And Pahl highlights the close working relationship, meaning they are often aligned on the focus of remaining relevant and adding to people’s lives, while using the 175 th anniversary to remind people of the values that underpin the brand.

The pair looked at the brand purpose of Boots when Markey first took on the role three years ago, with the intention to move on from the slogan “Let’s feel good” in a deliberate attempt to reflect the post-pandemic feeling many people were carrying. Meanwhile, it was also offering beauty makeovers for cancer patients experiencing chemotherapy and helping people battle against poverty.

“With the WPP team, we stepped right back and thought: ‘You know what, this is an amazing brand, but the purpose doesn't fit today',” states Markey adding that it lacked longevity. The team then redeveloped the phraseology to become “With you. For life” instead.