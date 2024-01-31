From Dopamine Packaging to Community Retail - What are the big trends for 2024?

In a post-COVID world dominated by rapid technological advancements, there's a growing desire for genuine human connections. This insight comes from VML's latest report, 'The Future 100: 2024', which outlines 100 trends shaping consumer behaviour in the coming year.

The report highlights a trend called 'The Great Deceleration,' where people are intentionally slowing down their lives and embracing mindfulness. This shift reflects a broader societal paradigm change, driven by technological advancements prompting questions about what it means to be human.

In this changing landscape, successful brands are those that foster emotional connections with consumers. Data from 'The Future 100: 2024' reveals that 79 per cent of respondents believe the role of brands has evolved over the past five years. The top three roles consumers associate with brands are making a positive impact on society (40 per cent), improving health and well-being (38 per cent), and contributing to a better future (32 per cent). This underscores the increasing importance of purpose-driven initiatives and emotional engagement in brand-consumer relationships.