It's Not All Fireworks - How to mark a brand's anniversary
When a brand's significant birthday lands, what's the best way to mark it - and should they do it at all?
22 August 2024
Tradition dictates that significant moments are celebrated with gifts that also mark the onward passing of time - a carriage clock on retirement. a gold watch for time served or a big party remembering the past.
But how do you mark a brand's anniversary? Is it a timely opportunity for a nifty brand reappraisal and repositioning, a nostalgic trip down memory lane or should you ignore it and focus on the things to come?
Commemorating such moments for companies can be tricky - no brand wants to be seen as rooted in the past and be accused of being backwards facing. Most have a heritage that makes them distinctive and to have been an enduring force in the public consciousness shows they must have done something right in their advertising.
Recently, several brands have enjoyed (and in some cases just 'experienced') their anniversaries this year. We take a look at some of the strategies they have adopted as a consequence.
Looks to the future while embracing the past
Celebrating its 200th birthday this year, Cadbury opted for a long-running campaign, with the extensive 'Yours For 200 Years' work that included a revival of its VCCP-created 'Mum's Birthday' ad only this time set in the early nineteenth century.
To trigger memories of nostalgia, several classic packaging designs were released while the British public was also able to get involved too through the 'Your Cadbury Photos' competition. This was launched to select pictures submitted from old family albums where people were seen enjoying Cadbury products, from Easter egg hunts, Christmas, and the Flake 99 ice cream on summer holidays.
The initiative ran across OOH and social to celebrate the role Cadbury has held in British people’s lives and memories.
But it wasn't all about using 'old' media channels. The campaign also included a Gen-AI powered tool named ‘My Cadbury Era’ that allows people to place themselves in classic Cadbury advertising posters. This manages to combine nostalgia with more modern technology.
Elise Burditt, senior marketing director at Cadbury, described the anniversary as "a very special moment" for the company.
She added: "It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to celebrate a 200th anniversary! But for us this is so much more than that - it’s celebrating 200 years of being part of the lives of the British public and recognising that we wouldn’t be here today without them. We want to demonstrate that the values upon which Cadbury was founded in Birmingham 200 years ago still ring true today with people, and with a generous spirit at the heart of everything we do.”
Full throated nostalgia
McDonald's has also embraced its heritage, with a campaign marking its 50 years in the UK. But it went full-in on a big bathe in sepia-tinted nostalgia.
It recreated a 1980s-style McDonald's restaurant at its first store location in Woolwich, including retro menu boards and kitchen and party area, including throwback furniture such as Cheeseburger Stools, Apple Pie Tree and a mural featuring iconic characters such as Hamburglar, Birdie, Mayor McCheese and Grimace.
A 60-second TV ad by Leo Burnett shows an 80s kids' party being held at the restaurant, culminating in a montage showcasing McDonald's restaurants over the past five decade. It is supported by posters of children's party invitations from that era to evoke nostalgia while appealing to a contemporary audience,.
"The brief was to pay homage to the iconic McDonald's party invites of years gone by and create an instant nostalgia hit for anyone who sees them," explains Leo Burnett senior creative Alice Pearce.
"The posters play a key part of the campaign. They were the first piece of the campaign to launch, so they acted as our invitation to the nation to get involved with our birthday fun. We're spreading birthday joy across various touch points, including a throwback-inspired merch collection, so keep your eyes peeled for that," Pearce adds.
It was very much a celebration of shared memories. Speaking of the initiative, Matt Reischauer, MD of UK&I, McDonald's, said: " Our campaign celebrating our 50th birthday taps into the countless memories we've made with our fans...and of course invites everyone to make new ones."
Looking forward
Whereas Cadbury and McDonald's have unashamedly tapped into nostalgia for their anniversaries, Boots has eschewed it completely for its 175th birthday.
Speaking to Creative Salon earlier this summer, Boots' chief marketing officer Pete Markey said that this was a conscious decision given that the brand's endurance could sometimes be seen as a millstone.
"We have this beautiful thing. It's over 175 years old, so how do we set it up for future generations and make it a brand that people go 'Oh, wow' about? And we don't let it become this brand that we've seen with other retail brands that become a bit of yesteryear," explains Markey.
Instead, Boots deliberately set out to focus on being relevant and additive to people's lives today, with the 175 year history being a prop that has underpinned the brand's values. It's summer campaign from VML looked to future Boots consumers - something that Markey says will also be evident in its Christmas activity.
Opportunity for a reset
The RSPCA used the opportunity of its 200th anniversary this year to unveil a new purpose, positioning and branding (it hadn't been updated since the 1970s).
The "Inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal" brand positioning, created by Jones Knowles Ritchie, was the culmination of a JKR consultation with stakeholders, representatives from RSPCA’s 140 local branches, and services, including rescue operations, policy and advocacy and scientific research. The new branding was designed to be brighter and bolder, as well as get people to reappraise the charity.
It was supported by a campaign created by AMV BBDO that encouraged every kind of person to be kind in every possible way to every kind of animal.
“In the 200 years since we were founded, we’ve changed attitudes, behaviours and laws towards animals and, as a society, we have revolutionised the way we think, feel and act towards them. But between intensive farming, climate change and urbanisation, and the ongoing cost of living crisis, animals are now facing some of the biggest challenges ever," explains Chris Sherwood, chief executive of RSPCA. "As an organisation, we have a critical role to play, but we can’t do it alone. We need as many people as possible to join us to help create a better world for all animals. Because a world that’s better for animals is a better world for us all. To do that, we needed to relook at ourselves as a brand and align our purpose, positioning and identity to achieve our goals."
Elsewhere, in 2022 Andrex celebrated its 80th anniversary. To mark the occasion FCB Inferno (now FCB London) created a campaign that featured the return of the Andrex puppy brand mascot.
Perhaps cognisant of changes in attitudes towards real animals in ads, the agency stressed that the puppies were treated like royalty on set, with a qualified vet on hand, frequent nap breaks, and even their very own air-conditioned trailer.
While the Labrador puppies have become one of UK advertising's most famous icons, they are no longer front and center when earlier this year Andrex launched the new brand platform; ‘Get Comfortable’.
This is based on the truth that too many Brits are held back by their prudery and embarrassment about going to the toilet at work, and don’t have a healthy relationship with their everyday bodily function.
The puppy makes only a fleeting appearance as an office worker ponders whether to defecate at work, with the furry friend nodding her on in support.
“This bold, new brand platform for Andrex marks a complete shift from product-centric campaigns. And the great thing about ‘Get Comfortable’ is that as well as making Andrex stand out from other brands, it’s going to spark a much-needed conversation among Brits about our toilet inhibitions," explains Owen Lee, chief creative officer for FCB London, of the new direction taken after celebrating its heritage so recently.
Similarly, Alpen marked its 50th anniversary in 2021 by updating its packaging and website and launching its first TV campaign in four years.
The spot, created by BBH, launched the 'Up & Alpen' positioning and featured an energetic alpine ram and uses humour to outline how Alpen can give everyone the endurance to climb their own personal mountains.
No mention of the brand's 50th anniversary was mentioned though, giving the impression that this was an exercise in internal housekeeping rather than wholesale celebration.
And while it wasn't the centre of the campaign, it certainly wasn't being forgotten either.
"As we reach such a big milestone, there couldn’t be a better time to revitalise the brand and accelerate its popularity even further with a substantial investment," said Helena Blincow, head of brand at Alpen when promoting the campaign.
So while ignoring a brand's heritage is a perfectly understandable strategy given the industry's preoccupation on the new and the next, a massive McDonald's- or Cadbury-style celebration doesn't have to be the alternative.
An anniversary can be an opportunity for a reappraisal and refresh, or act as a useful reminder why their values have helped them endure for so long in the first place - much as in life itself.