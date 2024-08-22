It's Not All Fireworks - How to mark a brand's anniversary

Tradition dictates that significant moments are celebrated with gifts that also mark the onward passing of time - a carriage clock on retirement. a gold watch for time served or a big party remembering the past.

But how do you mark a brand's anniversary? Is it a timely opportunity for a nifty brand reappraisal and repositioning, a nostalgic trip down memory lane or should you ignore it and focus on the things to come?

Commemorating such moments for companies can be tricky - no brand wants to be seen as rooted in the past and be accused of being backwards facing. Most have a heritage that makes them distinctive and to have been an enduring force in the public consciousness shows they must have done something right in their advertising.

Recently, several brands have enjoyed (and in some cases just 'experienced') their anniversaries this year. We take a look at some of the strategies they have adopted as a consequence.