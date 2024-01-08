Cadbury revives 'Mum's Birthday' ad to celebrate 200th anniversary

Since being founded in Birmingham on 4 March 1824, Cadbury has grown to become part of the fabric of the nation, present in the lives of British people in moments big and small. The new campaign 'Yours for 200 Years' was developed to celebrate being part of British life for generations, rather than to just mark a milestone.

'Yours for 200 Years' focuses on the sense of belonging to the nation through both the shared value of generosity, upon which Cadbury was founded, and in products which have become part of British life and culture. Cadbury has long spoken to the generous spirit in all of us. For Cadbury’s anniversary year, the campaign film ‘Birthday’ revives the much-loved ‘Mum’s Birthday’ TVC to demonstrate that there has always been A Glass and a Half in Everyone.

The 60-second film takes viewers through 200 years of British life, beginning in 1824 and travelling through time as the story of a little girl buying her mum a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk for her birthday is retold. The setting changes subtly around the girl and shopkeeper as time advances, technology and fashions change but, powerfully, the story remains the same.

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with award-winning director Frederic Planchon, who directed the original ‘Mum’s Birthday’ TVC, and Academy Films. Most of the original cast were reunited for the new film, with body doubles and post-production techniques used to recreate the scene between the shopkeeper and the girl (who is now five years older than when the first ad was released), post production was managed by Selected Works. The end result is an emotional reboot of a classic advert which celebrates small, shared moments of generosity.

To acknowledge that Cadbury’s enduring success is due to the nation’s continued support and love, the British public are the heroes of ‘Your Cadbury Photos’ across OOH and social. A competition selected pictures submitted from old family albums where people were seen enjoying Cadbury products, from Easter egg hunts, Christmas, and the Flake 99 ice cream on summer holidays. These images feature across billboards and campaign assets to celebrate the role Cadbury has held in British people’s lives and memories.