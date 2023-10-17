VCCP creates first radio ads for Cadbury Dairy Milk

Each 60-second radio ad tells the story of a genuine moment of kindness drawn from across the UK. To showcase the power of generosity, the campaign uses an innovative 60-second media buy by Publicis Media to disrupt the usually cluttered ad breaks and allow the heartwarming acts of kindness to get the airtime they deserve and have listeners stop in their tracks to listen.

This is the first time the campaign has been extended to audio ads and posed a fresh challenge to the team in replicating the warmth and feel-good spirit of the AV campaign on the radio.

To do this they continued the storytelling formula which was the focus of the AV campaign and selected their favourite stories of everyday generosity, which were retold by voiceover artist and actor Aisling Loftus. The team avoided the use of sound effects to allow the stories to deliver their simple message with greater impact. Whilst the ads have no mention of chocolate they proudly demonstrate Cadbury’s values and show how generosity brings people together.