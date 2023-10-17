VCCP creates first radio ads for Cadbury Dairy Milk
The audio ads form part of the ongoing ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’ campaign
17 October 2023
Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched its first audio ads celebrating real life moments of generosity as part of its ongoing ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’ campaign. The series of five stories was created by global agency of record VCCP London.
Each 60-second radio ad tells the story of a genuine moment of kindness drawn from across the UK. To showcase the power of generosity, the campaign uses an innovative 60-second media buy by Publicis Media to disrupt the usually cluttered ad breaks and allow the heartwarming acts of kindness to get the airtime they deserve and have listeners stop in their tracks to listen.
This is the first time the campaign has been extended to audio ads and posed a fresh challenge to the team in replicating the warmth and feel-good spirit of the AV campaign on the radio.
To do this they continued the storytelling formula which was the focus of the AV campaign and selected their favourite stories of everyday generosity, which were retold by voiceover artist and actor Aisling Loftus. The team avoided the use of sound effects to allow the stories to deliver their simple message with greater impact. Whilst the ads have no mention of chocolate they proudly demonstrate Cadbury’s values and show how generosity brings people together.
Michael Moore, Marketing Manager at Cadbury Tablets at Mondelēz International, said: “For over five years now Cadbury has been shining a light on simple moments of human generosity, and this latest phase takes those stories to a new medium. We have uncovered some beautiful tales of kindness which we are proud to celebrate in these audio ads.”
Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP London, added: “This is the first time the Cadbury Glass and a Half in Everyone campaign has appeared on radio. And what a way to start. We have five beautiful stories of generosity, retold like chapters from an audiobook. Quiet humanity-affirming storytelling in the middle of your chaotic day. And the best bit, we don't make them up. They are all true, proving that there really is a Glass and a Half in Everyone.”
Each story also features in a 30-second cutdown version for use throughout the campaign which runs until 29 October. The campaign will be broadcast on commercial radio throughout the UK on the Heart and Magic Networks, media planning and execution has been led by Publicis Media.
