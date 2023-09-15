Doritos unveils un-Brie-lievable cheese pull stunt

Doritos Dippers are designed to be thicker and crunchier - so they don’t go soggy or break when carrying serious weights of cheese, guacamole and salsa. To match this fully-loaded ambition, VCCP turned the dial up to 11, creating a next level campaign for 'Next Level Nachos' - cue smoke, dinosaurs and a towering stack of nachos in an OTT movie-inspired film and a huge PR stunt.

Doritos challenged Good Relations to bring the Next Level Nachos proposition to life and the agency responded by building the ultimate test in extreme conditions and created a giant mountain of nachos measuring 16ft wide and 14ft high at the home of Britain’s favourite cheese, Cheddar Gorge. Specially trained stunt pilots manoeuvred a helicopter over the nacho mountain, before lifting a massive 4ft nacho covered in piping hot cheese to a lofty 49ft, setting a new world record for the world’s highest ever cheese pull.

Cheese pulls have become a viral trend on TikTok, with cheese pull videos receiving over 1.5 billion views to date. PR and content agency, Good Relations curated the cheesy moment for Doritos after new research of over 2000 Brits carried out for the campaign, revealed that over a quarter of Brits (27 per cent) have tried a cheese pull themselves, reaching an average of 13.4 centimetres in length (much shorter than the new world record of 49ft).

The record-breaking stunt was captured in a film which will be shared across Dorito’s social platforms and PR as part of Doritos’ Next Level Nachos campaign.

The integrated campaign features film content from VCCP London who used photographer Scott Grummett to shoot mouth watering, dynamic crops of delicious, fully loaded nachos crafted with Doritos Dippers. Inspired by epic movie trailers, they then worked with VCCP Prague and Girl&Bear to develop playful CG animations to further elevate nachos to the next level featuring helicopters, velociraptors and even a dragon. Iconic VO artist, Redd Pepper, was chosen to deliver the campaign message and give the bold visuals even more energy and a cinematic tone.