British Red Cross spotlights humanitarian efforts in latest campaign

The British Red Cross has unveiled a new integrated campaign to shine a light on its humanitarian efforts in the UK and around the world and drive brand consideration among new donors.

The multi-channel campaign 'Here for Humanity' was developed in partnership with VCCP London to demonstrate the breadth of the response that the Red Cross delivers in 192 countries to disasters and emergencies.

Utilising authentic footage and photography of responders in action, the campaign showcases differing ways British Red Cross supports individuals and communities, whether in Ukraine helping people suffering the impact of the conflict with Russia, dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters in Türkiye and Syria, or flood-devastated communities in the UK.

Three 30 second films combine photography and video footage with text outlining what the Red Cross is there for, all anchored by the charity’s logo. Images show responders delivering medical aid, food and water, transportation and comfort and ending with the message that, for everything Red Cross are here for, they are ‘Here for Humanity’.

Digital assets also use a montage to demonstrate the work undertaken by Red Cross Responders in helping people in a crisis to meet the immediate needs of people affected by disasters and emergencies around the world.

The campaign which runs across online video, D/OOH, press, digital, social and radio also emphasises that help is still needed during ongoing crises in Ukraine as well as relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria. The central message builds on the World’s Emergency Responder positioning which was developed for the British Red Cross by VCCP and has proved successful in creating emotional connection with new donors.

Natasha Dickinson, Executive Director Strategy and Communications at British Red Cross said: “The stark images seen in the Here for Humanity Campaign authentically show the Red Cross’ powerful response to crisis around the world.

“These raw images turn the spotlight onto our responders and the people they help by providing essential medical aid, food and water, transportation and comfort showing that the Red Cross is Here for Humanity.”

Paul Cohen, Creative Director at VCCP London added: “Here for Humanity best encapsulates the incomparable response the British Red Cross are able to provide. So we decided to get out of the way and evidence it. Using the BRC’s archive alongside news footage and editorial photography, we were able to build an authentic and objective montage to depict exactly what the Red Cross does. Then, like an X that marks the spot, we used the Red Cross which appears on all Responders’ uniforms as a visual hook to highlight that they are literally ‘here’ in every scene.”

The multi-channel campaign will go live today until 19 November with media planning and buying handled by Havas Media.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Here for Humanity

CLIENT: British Red Cross

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

