British Red Cross spotlights humanitarian efforts in latest campaign

Utilising authentic footage and photography of responders in action, the campaign showcases differing ways British Red Cross supports individuals and communities, whether in Ukraine helping people suffering the impact of the conflict with Russia, dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters in Türkiye and Syria, or flood-devastated communities in the UK.

Three 30 second films combine photography and video footage with text outlining what the Red Cross is there for, all anchored by the charity’s logo. Images show responders delivering medical aid, food and water, transportation and comfort and ending with the message that, for everything Red Cross are here for, they are ‘Here for Humanity’.

Digital assets also use a montage to demonstrate the work undertaken by Red Cross Responders in helping people in a crisis to meet the immediate needs of people affected by disasters and emergencies around the world.

The campaign which runs across online video, D/OOH, press, digital, social and radio also emphasises that help is still needed during ongoing crises in Ukraine as well as relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria. The central message builds on the World’s Emergency Responder positioning which was developed for the British Red Cross by VCCP and has proved successful in creating emotional connection with new donors.