VCCP Media unveils 'We Give a Shift' for Florence

VCCP Media and Snap Ldn have unveiled their first campaign for Florence, an innovative technology company that connects social care managers with nurses, carers and support workers, filling shifts quickly and easily through their free app.

The OOH 'We give a shift' campaign speaks directly to the stresses and problems faced by busy care managers, who are looking for a better alternative to filling their shifts than using traditional recruitment companies. For them, the everyday and practical challenges of their job are at the forefront of their minds, so the campaign steers clear of the politics of an understaffed industry and addresses their very real and everyday staffing problems.