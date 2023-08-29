VCCP Media unveils 'We Give a Shift' for Florence
The OOH campaign aims to raise awareness of the social care shifts app
29 August 2023
VCCP Media and Snap Ldn have unveiled their first campaign for Florence, an innovative technology company that connects social care managers with nurses, carers and support workers, filling shifts quickly and easily through their free app.
The OOH 'We give a shift' campaign speaks directly to the stresses and problems faced by busy care managers, who are looking for a better alternative to filling their shifts than using traditional recruitment companies. For them, the everyday and practical challenges of their job are at the forefront of their minds, so the campaign steers clear of the politics of an understaffed industry and addresses their very real and everyday staffing problems.
VCCP Media led the planning and buying of the 'We give a shift' outdoor campaign, bringing its philosophy of planning for impact to the forefront, with 48s and bus supersides focused in Birmingham and Manchester in proximity to key care centres.
Dr. Charles Armitage, CEO and founder of Florence, said: “For too long, the UK social care sector has struggled with underfunding which has contributed to a troubling vacancy rate across the sector. The years of chronic underfunding are taking their toll on healthcare professionals, many of whom are starting to lose hope. As part of our bold “We give a shift” campaign, we want to remind the social care sector that they aren’t alone. At Florence, we are committed as ever on our mission to fix the staffing crisis and alleviate the pressure that comes along with it.”
Louisa Fielding, Managing Partner at SNAP LDN, added: “The service Florence offers is genuinely innovative and is making a real difference to their clients. Our challenge was to find an interesting and engaging way to get it noticed. Frontline care managers are frequently dealing with staffing sh*tstorms, so we couldn’t afford to mince our words. The result: some proper ‘made you read them’ posters.”
Credits
Creative Agency: SNAP LDN
Creative Directors: Tony Clements & Liam Wilson
Executive Planning Director: Matt Wyatt
Managing Partner: Louisa Fielding
Senior Designer: Tom Widdrington
Media Agency: VCCP Media
Joint Chief Strategy Officer: Steve Taylor
Paul Capleton: Head of Commercial Partnerships
Jack Stretton: Planning Director